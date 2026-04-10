Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Cole Caufield has officially reached the 50-goal mark by scoring the opening marker versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. [Caufield’s 50 Goals By The Numbers]

Now that the word isn’t overused on a daily basis, it feels like the right time to describe Montreal’s latest win as ‘epic’. Caufield scored his 50th goal, Juraj Slafkovsky hit 30, and captain Nick Suzuki assisted on both scoring plays, reaching the 70-assist mark in the process. The Habs also responded quite nicely to Tampa Bay’s greasy style of play in the physical department. [Canadiens Highlights: Caufield Hits 50 In Violent Playoff Preview]

The Bell Centre faithful rewarded Caufield with a classic ovation following his announcement as the game’s first star.

A lengthy standing ovation in Montreal as Cole Caufield is announced as the first star of the game! pic.twitter.com/ge40KcasIW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 10, 2026

Suzuki is Montreal’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice.

Nick Suzuki is the Canadiens' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy 🏆



News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/COgbgpQ4sW — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2026

It should be noted that Suzuki predicted both his linemates reaching new career highs in goals on the same night.

Before the Habs game tonight:



TSN reporter: “What’s more likely to happen: Cole gets 50 or Slaf gets 30?”



Nick Suzuki: “Both. Should be good.” pic.twitter.com/ffnyGxhJY0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 10, 2026

The Habs were given the day off following their exciting win over the Bolts.

#Habs coach Martin St. Louis has cancelled practice that was scheduled for Friday morning in Brossard. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 10, 2026

Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford is among the six finalists for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, given to the WHL’s Player of the Year. Pickford scored an impressive 45 goals in 55 regular-season games this year, while playing as a defenceman.

The Western Hockey League has announced today the six finalists for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year. #WHLAwards



📝 | https://t.co/wRJnaWrRz8 pic.twitter.com/Kuk66FIkus — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) April 9, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

The New Jersey Devils have announced that defenceman Luke Hughes will be shut down for the remainder of the season to undergo a procedure begin his off-season rehabilitation early. The 22-year-old blueliner appeared in 68 games this season, recording six goals and 35 points. [New Jersey Devils]

Make it three wins in a row for the Ottawa Senators. They took advantage of an injury depleted Florida Panthers team, controlling the play for much of the game on their way to a convincing 5-1 victory. [Ottawa Senators]

Here’s a look at the latest projected Stanley Cup Playoff bracket, plus updated division standings and Wild Card races across the NHL, as of April 8. [NHL]