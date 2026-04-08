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NHL: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens
Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Both Alexandre Texier and Kirby Dach returned to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Florida Panthers. Texier was used on the second line, with Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook, while Kirby Dach played alongside Jake Evans and Zachary Bolduc. Joe Veleno and Brendan Gallagher were the players who made way for Texier and Dach’s return.

Kaiden Guhle was a late scratch, giving Adam Engstrom an opportunity to register his first career point.

The Canadiens once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in the shootout. Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson, among others, played a crucial part in yet another comeback win for the Habs. [Canadiens Highlights: Cardiac Kids Strike Again]

Speaking of comeback wins, Tuesday was Montreal’s 26th of the season. It happens so frequently, that the infographic that was shown in the third period was already out of date roughly 10 minutes later.

Hutson registered his 75th point of the season, making him only the third Canadiens defenceman to hit that mark (Larry Robinson, Guy Lapointe).

Time flies when you’re having fun. Even Ivan Demidov was surprised to hear he had signed with the Canadiens over a year ago.

As it stands, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is still considered the favourite to win the Selke Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defensive forward. It’s quite impressive, given that he’s also on pace to finish the year with 100 points.

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Nico Hischier’s uncertainty on his future with the New Jersey Devils should be jarring. In light of the Devils firing general manager Tom Fitzgerald, Hischier was asked if he’d be willing to sign an extension under a new regime when he’s eligible on July 1st. [New Jersey Devils]

There’s a new direction coming for the Devils and there are a handful of reasons that led us here. Tom Fitzgerald is out as general manager, however, his mark has been made. Fitzgerald has been in the New Jersey organization for the last 10 years, serving as general manager for the last six. [New Jersey Devils]

The National Hockey League’s Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded each season to the player deemed to be the most valuable to his team in the NHL. This season, the pick should be San Jose Sharks‘ teenage phenom Macklin Celebrini. [San Jose Sharks]

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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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