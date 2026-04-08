The Montreal Canadiens hosted the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, looking to return to their winning ways after a lacklustre effort on Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils.

Prior to puck drop, it was announced that both Alexandre Texier and Kirby Dach would return to the lineup, which meant that Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno watched the game from the press box as healthy scratches.

Texier played on the second line, with Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov, while Dach served as a third-line winger. Consequently, Oliver Kapanen was demoted to the fourth line, where he played as a winger rather than a centre. On that note, Kapanen still featured on Montreal’s second powerplay unit, with both Texier and Dach.

Additionally, Kaiden Guhle was a late scratch, which meant that Adam Engstrom suited up on the third pairing, alongside Arber Xhekaj.

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Habs found a path to victory in the shootout, emerging with a 4-3 win.

Let’s dive into the highlights!

Shocked, I Am Absolutely Shocked

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Canadiens had another very, very slow start. It’s one of the frustrating, but expected habits from the youngest lineup in the league.

Fortunately, one of the youngest players on the team came to play. With the Canadiens down 1-0, Ivan Demidov drew a pair of penalties, including the one that setup Montreal’s first goal of the game, via a nice rush that included impressive speed in the neutral zone.

Ivan Demidov draws his second call of the game (slashing) after a nice rush. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/tq3JruWrC2 — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

Demidov capitalized on an excellent pass by Cole Caufield, not to mention a great zone entry by Juraj Slafkovsky. The goal briefly tied the game at 1-1, as the Panthers re-established their lead midway through the second period.

Ivan Demidov ties the game on the powerplay that he drew.



1-1 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/G8XqjUYAsg — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

More Scare Than Harm

The Dach name is of Polish-German origin, but you wouldn’t have a hard time trying to convince someone that there’s some Irish in the mix given his lack of luck, and track record with injuries.

On that note, Kirby Dach did leave the game for a stretch after Arber Xhkeaj accidentally clipped him in the face, but he returned to the ice in the second period. All things considered, it could have ended up much worse for the 25-year-old forward.

Kirby Dach forced to leave the game after Arber Xhekaj accidentally clips him in the face. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hfGWIq4SLT — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 7, 2026

Veteran And Rookie Impact

Phillip Danault had several quality scoring chances throughout the game, culminating with his sixth goal of the season, tying the game early in the third period.

It should be noted that Engstrom, who registered his first career point on the play, enjoyed yet another solid game in a Habs uniform.

The tie lasted roughly one minute before Eetu Luostarinen scored his 10th goal of the season, restoring Florida’s one-goal lead.

Philip Danault's sixth goal of the year ties the game for the #GoHabSGo.



Good work by Adam Engstrom at the point to keep the play alive. pic.twitter.com/AqOWrOgtrY — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

He Is Him

With the game winding down, Lane Hutson reminded everyone that he’s the rising tide that lifts all Canadiens boats. The phenom made a great rush that led to one of the easiest goals in Nick Suzuki‘s career, tying the game in the dying seconds of the third period.

The fantastic assist also meant that Hutson joined Larry Robinson and Guy Lapointe as the only defencemen in franchise history to produce 75 points in a season.

Lane Hutson sets them up, Nick Suzuki knocks them down. Tie game!! #GoHabsGo



Hutson is the third defenceman in Habs history to reach 75 points!! pic.twitter.com/TRlWk1PThg — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

Both Texier and Caufield scored in the shootout, while Jakub Dobes extended his win streak to six games with a trio of saves. The Habs didn’t enjoy their best game of the season, but a win is a win, and that’s all that matters in the long run.

Alex Texier scores with ease in the shootout. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DXMbiLz6hD — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

The Montreal Canadiens will be back in action on Thursday, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics are 5v5 unless otherwise noted, via Natural Stat Trick.