Nico Hischier’s uncertainty on his future with the New Jersey Devils should be jarring.

In light of the Devils firing general manager Tom Fitzgerald, Hischier was asked if he’d be willing to sign an extension under a new regime when he’s eligible on July 1st.

His answer gives no confidence about his future in New Jersey.

“I’m focusing on playing hockey here,” Hischier said. “I still have one more year. I’m with the Devils right now, and then we’ll see what happens.”

By no means should the Devils trade Hischier if they get an inkling that he wants to remain in New Jersey. However, if they get any suggestion that he desires a change, there are ways for the Devils to come out of it with minimal to no damage.

First of all, the Devils are going to need a new GM. Whoever that GM is should be cut from the same cloth as Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon—an aggressive-minded manager who is unafraid to make a move for the betterment of their roster.

Once that GM is named and if there’s a hesitence to commit by Hischier, the Devils should explore trade options.

Certainly, that will leave New Jersey without a 2C. However, they’ll need to cross that bridge when they get there.

The Devils have two perfect options to recoup something in return for Hischier.

The Minnesota Wild

On any other team that doesn’t have a top-10 player in the league such as Jack Hughes, Hischier is a 1C. Well, the Minnesota Wild are STARVED for a first-line center, and Hischier could very well be their solution.

In return?

The Devils are going to need Quinn Hughes.

New Jersey had no clear-cut No.1 defenseman in the 2025-26 season, something that ultimately cointributed to their demise.

More recently, Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton have played better, and as a result, are part of the reason the Devils have improved down the stretch.

Yet, Quinn is the ultimate No.1 defenseman, and transforms the Devils from a playoff to a Stanley Cup Contender along.

Yes, Fitzgerald bungled that situation in the 2025-26 season. Yet, he still has yet to put pen-to-paper in Minnesota. If the Devils are headstrong on uniting the Hughes tri-force in New Jersey, Hischier may be their best bargaining chip to do so.

It’s not over until it’s over. A new, aggressive GM should certainly explore this option.

The Ottawa Senators

If not Quinn, then Brady Tkachuk is the next best thing.

Up north, there’s now speculation surrounding Tkachuk’s future with the Ottawa Senators after some controversial comments on his and brother Matthew Tkachuk’s podcast.

Well, if there is any reason to believe that Tkachuk could be out of Ottawa, he’s undoubtedly the next best thing for Jack Hughes if it’s not going to be Quinn.

Tkachuk and Jack have been close through USA’s Hockey Development program. However, their friendship has moved up another level after Hughes and Tkachuk claimed gold in Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tkachuk would finally give the Devils a legitimate first line with Jack and Jesper Bratt.

On the contract side of things, Tkachuk and Hischier’s contracts both expire on July 1st, 2027. The Senator captain does have a full no-move clause, whereas has a 10-team no-trade list.

Yet, it’s difficult to see a situation where Tkachuk denies a trade to New Jersey, a team that has Jack as the face of their franchise and are a lot closer to contending then not.

If the Devils captain at all hints he’s not committed to remaining in New Jersey, a new GM must get aggressive, but ensure he maximizes a return.

Quinn or Tkachuk certainly minimize the damage of losing Hischier, although they’ll need to find a new 2C.

There’s a lot of time to sort this out, but buckle up. It could be a bumpy ride.