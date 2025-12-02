Week 14 in the 2025 NFL season is also the final week of the regular season in many fantasy football leagues. With playoff stakes and seedings on the line, every position matters, as just a few points can make the difference between a manager’s season ending or having a shot at a championship.

Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings, highlighting the best fantasy kickers this week.

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s another season with the Detroit Lions defense dealing with major injuries in the secondary, coming into Week 14 without safety Kerby Joseph and top cornerback Terrion Arnold. That’s a recipe for disaster versus CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Dallas Cowboys should be able to move the ball pretty effectively against Detroit, presenting Brandon Aubrey with plenty of scoring opportunities. Coming off a four-game stretch with 11 extra-points made and going 6-for-8 on field goals, Aubrey is a safe bet for 10-plus fantasy points on Thursday night.

Related: Week 14 Fantasy Rankings

2. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jason Myers has been one of the best fantasy kickers this season, especially as of late. The Seattle Seahawks placekicker boasts a 93.3 percent conversion rate in the last four games, averaging 3.5 field-goals made per game in that stretch. Myers’ opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have allowed the third-most field goal attempts (29) this season and Seattle is a modest 12th in red-zone touchdown rate (61 percent).

3. Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The weather is becoming an increasing factor in games with the calendar flipping to December, impacting a few of the best fantasy kickers in 2025. For Week 14, we’re giving the edge to those kicking indoors on Sunday. Since taking over for the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison Mevis is a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points but he has attempted just 2 field goals over the last month. For this matchup, we expect Mevis to have multiple field-goal attempts against an Arizona Cardinals team that is tied for the third-most FGA allowed (29) this season. There’s a path to double-digit fantasy points for Mevis.

Read More: NFL Week 14 Predictions for Every Game

4. Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It might not be long before Cam Little becomes one of the best kickers in fantasy football. Cam Little is a perfect 9-for-9 on field goal attempts over the last five games, while making all 15 of his extra-point attempts. Of particular note, six of those nine field goals made have come from 40-plus yards out. In Week 14, Little faces an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed the seventh-lowest touchdown rate in the red zone (54.3 percent) this season but has allowed opponents to reach the red zone 46 times (fifth-most in NFL).

5. Cameron Dicker, Philadelphia Eagles

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We’re not expecting much scoring between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. In a low-scoring game, field goals will become the best path to scoring. After all, the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed the fourth-lowest touchdown rate (50 percent) in the red zone this season and the Chargers offensive line gives it a minimal chance of sustaining long drives. All of that sets up for Cameron Dicker having a chance at three-plus field goals and an extra-point attempt or two at home.

6. Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Bates would typically be lower in our fantasy kicker rankings, given Dan Campbell’s aggressive tendency with fourth-down play calling. However, the Detroit Lions offense hasn’t converted a fourth-down attempt in the last two games and it’s now operating without both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. Dallas has improved defensively this season, but it has still allowed the eighth-most trips to the red zone (45) and the fourth-most yards per drive (35.2). Kicking indoors, Bates has a path to double-digit points.

7. Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wil Lutz wouldn’t be one of the best fantasy kickers in Week 14 if Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix could play more effectively. However, the second-year quarterback is one of the reasons Denver ranks 16th in red-zone trips (41) this season. Lutz didn’t have a strong performance in his last time out versus Las Vegas, making just one extra-point attempt and a 32-yard field goal. The Raiders are worse than they were back then and Denver’s offense should have excellent field position often on Sunday as a result. So, even if Nix’s inconsistency continues, Lutz will have scoring chances.

8. Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If the skies are clear on Sunday in Baltimore, Tyler Loop is fifth in our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings. The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed the seventh-most field goal attempts (28) this season and they’ve allowed the 10th-lowest touchdown rate (54.8 percent) inside the red zone. While Loop is coming off a performance without a field-goal attempt, he made 13-of-14 field goals with 12 extra points made in his previous five games.

9. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

From Weeks 1-8, Chris Boswell averaged 2 field goals made and 2.4 extra points per game, making him easily one of the highest-scoring kickers in fantasy football. Over the last five contests, he’s attempted just 6 field goals while making 2.6 extra points per game. Baltimore did just allow Evan McPherson to make six field goals on Thanksgiving, but we don’t see Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense moving the ball nearly as well as Cincinnati did.

10. Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

De’Von Achane and Riley Patterson are the two most consistent sources of scoring for the Miami Dolphins as of late. Entering Week 14, Miami’s placekicker has made 12-of-13 field goals (2.4 per game) in the last five weeks. Miami’s opponent, the New York Jets have allowed the third-most field goals (29) this season and the ninth-most red-zone trips (44). This is a matchup where Patterson could make 3 field goals and a few extra points.