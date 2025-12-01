Week 14 Fantasy Rankings
In the majority of leagues, Week 14 represents the final week of the fantasy football regular season. Millions of fantasy managers are either fighting for a spot in the playoffs or in competition for a critical seed and a potential first-round bye. That makes NFL Week 14 all the more important.

As we preview the NFL games this week, there’s a few things to take note of. First, there are four NFL teams on bye this week with the New England Patriots (Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson and Stefon Diggs), New York Giants (Wan’Dale Robinson), San Francisco 49ers (Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle) and Carolina Panthers (Rico Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan) all off this week. It’s also important to note that top players like Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Mike Evans (shoulder) and Garrett Wilson (knee) remain sidelined.

Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy QB Rankings: Best Fantasy Quarterbacks

Week 14 Fantasy QB Rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Josh Allenvs Bills
2Dak Prescott@ Lions
3Joe Burrow@ Bills
4Matthew Stafford@ Cardinals
5Jalen Hurts@ Chargers
6Patrick Mahomesvs Texans
7Bo Nix@ Raiders
8Jared Goffvs Cowboys
9Justin Herbertvs Eagles
11Baker Mayfieldvs Saints
12Jordan Lovevs Bears
13Lamar Jacksonvs Steelers
14Sam Darnold@ Falcons
14Tua Tagovailoa@ Jets
15Caleb Williams@ Packers
16Jayden Daniels (Q – Elbow)@ Vikings
17Aaron Rodgers@ Ravens
18Daniel Jones@ Jaguars
19C.J. Stroud@ Chiefs
20Jacoby Brissettvs Rams

Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings, Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jahmyr Gibbsvs Cowboys
2James Cookvs Bengals
3De’von Achane@ Jets
4Jonathan Taylor@ Jaguars
5Bijan Robinsonvs Seahawks
6Chase Brown@ Bills
7Kyren Williams@ Cardinals
8Josh Jacobsvs Bears
9Derrick Henryvs Steelers
10Breece Hallvs Dolphins
11Javonte Williams@ Lions
12Saquon Barkley@ Chargers
13Ashton Jeantyvs Broncos
14Kenneth Walker III@ Falcons
15Travis Etiennevs Colts
16R.J. Harvey@ Raiders
17Quinshon Judkinsvs Titans
18D’Andre Swift@ Packers
19Jaylen Warren@ Ravens
20Bucky Irvingvs Saints
21Omarion Hampton (Q – Ankle)vs Eagles
22Aaron Jonesvs Commanders
23Woody Marks@ Chiefs
24Kyle Momangai@ Packers
25Zach Charbonnet@ Falcons
26Trey Benson (Q – Knee)vs Rams
27David Montgomeryvs Cowboys
28Kareem Huntvs Texans
29Kenneth Gainwell@ Ravens
30Alvin Kamara (Q – Knee)@ Buccaneers

Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings, Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jaxon Smith-Njigba@ Falcons
2Ja’Marr Chase@ Bills
3CeeDee Lamb@ Lions
4Puka Nacua@ Cardinals
5Emeka Egbukavs Saints
6Jaylen Waddle@ Jets
7Nico Collins@ Chiefs
8Rashee Ricevs Texans
9George Pickens@ Lions
10A.J. Brown@ Chargers
11Davante Adams@ Cardinals
12Drake London (Q – Knee)vs Falcons
13Justin Jeffersonvs Commanders
14Jameson Williamsvs Cowboys
15Courtland Sutton@ Raiders
16Rome Odunze@ Packers
17Ladd McConkeyvs Eagles
18Chris Olave@ Buccaneers
19Terry McLaurin@ Vikings
20Khalil Shakirvs Bengals
21Tee Higgins@ Bills
22DK Metcalf@ Ravens
23Michael Pittman Jr@ Jaguars
24Zay Flowersvs Steelers
25DeVonta Smith@ Chargers
26Troy Franklin@ Raiders
27Jakobi Meyersvs Colts
28Marvin Harrison jrvs Rams
29Romeo Doubsvs Bears
30Alec Pierce@ Jaguars

Week 14 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends this Week

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Trey McBridevs Rams
2Dalton Kincaidvs Bengals
3Jake Ferguson@ Lions
4Brenton Strangevs Colts
5Travis Kelcevs Texans
6Tyler Warren@ Jaguars
7Oronde Gadsdenvs Eagles
8Brock Bowersvs Broncos
9Harold Fannin Jrvs Titans
10Dallas Goedert@ Chargers
11Juwan Johnson@ Buccaneers
12Mark Andrewsvs Steelers
13Darren Waller@ Jets
14Mason Taylorvs Dolphins
15Kyle Pittsvs Seahawks
16Colston Loveland@ Packers
17Dalton Schultz@ Texans
18AJ Barner @ Falcons
19Evan Engram@ Raiders
20Isaiah Likelyvs Steelers
