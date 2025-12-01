In the majority of leagues, Week 14 represents the final week of the fantasy football regular season. Millions of fantasy managers are either fighting for a spot in the playoffs or in competition for a critical seed and a potential first-round bye. That makes NFL Week 14 all the more important.
As we preview the NFL games this week, there’s a few things to take note of. First, there are four NFL teams on bye this week with the New England Patriots (Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson and Stefon Diggs), New York Giants (Wan’Dale Robinson), San Francisco 49ers (Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle) and Carolina Panthers (Rico Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan) all off this week. It’s also important to note that top players like Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Mike Evans (shoulder) and Garrett Wilson (knee) remain sidelined.
Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.
Week 14 Fantasy QB Rankings: Best Fantasy Quarterbacks
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Josh Allen
|vs Bills
|2
|Dak Prescott
|@ Lions
|3
|Joe Burrow
|@ Bills
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|@ Cardinals
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Chargers
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Texans
|7
|Bo Nix
|@ Raiders
|8
|Jared Goff
|vs Cowboys
|9
|Justin Herbert
|vs Eagles
|11
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Saints
|12
|Jordan Love
|vs Bears
|13
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Steelers
|14
|Sam Darnold
|@ Falcons
|14
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Jets
|15
|Caleb Williams
|@ Packers
|16
|Jayden Daniels (Q – Elbow)
|@ Vikings
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Ravens
|18
|Daniel Jones
|@ Jaguars
|19
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Chiefs
|20
|Jacoby Brissett
|vs Rams
Read More: NFL Defense Rankings 2025
Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Cowboys
|2
|James Cook
|vs Bengals
|3
|De’von Achane
|@ Jets
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Jaguars
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Seahawks
|6
|Chase Brown
|@ Bills
|7
|Kyren Williams
|@ Cardinals
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Bears
|9
|Derrick Henry
|vs Steelers
|10
|Breece Hall
|vs Dolphins
|11
|Javonte Williams
|@ Lions
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Chargers
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|vs Broncos
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ Falcons
|15
|Travis Etienne
|vs Colts
|16
|R.J. Harvey
|@ Raiders
|17
|Quinshon Judkins
|vs Titans
|18
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Packers
|19
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Ravens
|20
|Bucky Irving
|vs Saints
|21
|Omarion Hampton (Q – Ankle)
|vs Eagles
|22
|Aaron Jones
|vs Commanders
|23
|Woody Marks
|@ Chiefs
|24
|Kyle Momangai
|@ Packers
|25
|Zach Charbonnet
|@ Falcons
|26
|Trey Benson (Q – Knee)
|vs Rams
|27
|David Montgomery
|vs Cowboys
|28
|Kareem Hunt
|vs Texans
|29
|Kenneth Gainwell
|@ Ravens
|30
|Alvin Kamara (Q – Knee)
|@ Buccaneers
Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@ Falcons
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Bills
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Lions
|4
|Puka Nacua
|@ Cardinals
|5
|Emeka Egbuka
|vs Saints
|6
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Jets
|7
|Nico Collins
|@ Chiefs
|8
|Rashee Rice
|vs Texans
|9
|George Pickens
|@ Lions
|10
|A.J. Brown
|@ Chargers
|11
|Davante Adams
|@ Cardinals
|12
|Drake London (Q – Knee)
|vs Falcons
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Commanders
|14
|Jameson Williams
|vs Cowboys
|15
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Raiders
|16
|Rome Odunze
|@ Packers
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Eagles
|18
|Chris Olave
|@ Buccaneers
|19
|Terry McLaurin
|@ Vikings
|20
|Khalil Shakir
|vs Bengals
|21
|Tee Higgins
|@ Bills
|22
|DK Metcalf
|@ Ravens
|23
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ Jaguars
|24
|Zay Flowers
|vs Steelers
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Chargers
|26
|Troy Franklin
|@ Raiders
|27
|Jakobi Meyers
|vs Colts
|28
|Marvin Harrison jr
|vs Rams
|29
|Romeo Doubs
|vs Bears
|30
|Alec Pierce
|@ Jaguars
Week 14 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends this Week
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Trey McBride
|vs Rams
|2
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs Bengals
|3
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Lions
|4
|Brenton Strange
|vs Colts
|5
|Travis Kelce
|vs Texans
|6
|Tyler Warren
|@ Jaguars
|7
|Oronde Gadsden
|vs Eagles
|8
|Brock Bowers
|vs Broncos
|9
|Harold Fannin Jr
|vs Titans
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|@ Chargers
|11
|Juwan Johnson
|@ Buccaneers
|12
|Mark Andrews
|vs Steelers
|13
|Darren Waller
|@ Jets
|14
|Mason Taylor
|vs Dolphins
|15
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Seahawks
|16
|Colston Loveland
|@ Packers
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Texans
|18
|AJ Barner
|@ Falcons
|19
|Evan Engram
|@ Raiders
|20
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Steelers