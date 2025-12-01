In the majority of leagues, Week 14 represents the final week of the fantasy football regular season. Millions of fantasy managers are either fighting for a spot in the playoffs or in competition for a critical seed and a potential first-round bye. That makes NFL Week 14 all the more important.

As we preview the NFL games this week, there’s a few things to take note of. First, there are four NFL teams on bye this week with the New England Patriots (Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson and Stefon Diggs), New York Giants (Wan’Dale Robinson), San Francisco 49ers (Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle) and Carolina Panthers (Rico Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan) all off this week. It’s also important to note that top players like Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Mike Evans (shoulder) and Garrett Wilson (knee) remain sidelined.

Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy QB Rankings: Best Fantasy Quarterbacks

Rank Player Opponent 1 Josh Allen vs Bills 2 Dak Prescott @ Lions 3 Joe Burrow @ Bills 4 Matthew Stafford @ Cardinals 5 Jalen Hurts @ Chargers 6 Patrick Mahomes vs Texans 7 Bo Nix @ Raiders 8 Jared Goff vs Cowboys 9 Justin Herbert vs Eagles 11 Baker Mayfield vs Saints 12 Jordan Love vs Bears 13 Lamar Jackson vs Steelers 14 Sam Darnold @ Falcons 14 Tua Tagovailoa @ Jets 15 Caleb Williams @ Packers 16 Jayden Daniels (Q – Elbow) @ Vikings 17 Aaron Rodgers @ Ravens 18 Daniel Jones @ Jaguars 19 C.J. Stroud @ Chiefs 20 Jacoby Brissett vs Rams

Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Cowboys 2 James Cook vs Bengals 3 De’von Achane @ Jets 4 Jonathan Taylor @ Jaguars 5 Bijan Robinson vs Seahawks 6 Chase Brown @ Bills 7 Kyren Williams @ Cardinals 8 Josh Jacobs vs Bears 9 Derrick Henry vs Steelers 10 Breece Hall vs Dolphins 11 Javonte Williams @ Lions 12 Saquon Barkley @ Chargers 13 Ashton Jeanty vs Broncos 14 Kenneth Walker III @ Falcons 15 Travis Etienne vs Colts 16 R.J. Harvey @ Raiders 17 Quinshon Judkins vs Titans 18 D’Andre Swift @ Packers 19 Jaylen Warren @ Ravens 20 Bucky Irving vs Saints 21 Omarion Hampton (Q – Ankle) vs Eagles 22 Aaron Jones vs Commanders 23 Woody Marks @ Chiefs 24 Kyle Momangai @ Packers 25 Zach Charbonnet @ Falcons 26 Trey Benson (Q – Knee) vs Rams 27 David Montgomery vs Cowboys 28 Kareem Hunt vs Texans 29 Kenneth Gainwell @ Ravens 30 Alvin Kamara (Q – Knee) @ Buccaneers

Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ Falcons 2 Ja’Marr Chase @ Bills 3 CeeDee Lamb @ Lions 4 Puka Nacua @ Cardinals 5 Emeka Egbuka vs Saints 6 Jaylen Waddle @ Jets 7 Nico Collins @ Chiefs 8 Rashee Rice vs Texans 9 George Pickens @ Lions 10 A.J. Brown @ Chargers 11 Davante Adams @ Cardinals 12 Drake London (Q – Knee) vs Falcons 13 Justin Jefferson vs Commanders 14 Jameson Williams vs Cowboys 15 Courtland Sutton @ Raiders 16 Rome Odunze @ Packers 17 Ladd McConkey vs Eagles 18 Chris Olave @ Buccaneers 19 Terry McLaurin @ Vikings 20 Khalil Shakir vs Bengals 21 Tee Higgins @ Bills 22 DK Metcalf @ Ravens 23 Michael Pittman Jr @ Jaguars 24 Zay Flowers vs Steelers 25 DeVonta Smith @ Chargers 26 Troy Franklin @ Raiders 27 Jakobi Meyers vs Colts 28 Marvin Harrison jr vs Rams 29 Romeo Doubs vs Bears 30 Alec Pierce @ Jaguars

Week 14 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends this Week

Rank Player Opponent 1 Trey McBride vs Rams 2 Dalton Kincaid vs Bengals 3 Jake Ferguson @ Lions 4 Brenton Strange vs Colts 5 Travis Kelce vs Texans 6 Tyler Warren @ Jaguars 7 Oronde Gadsden vs Eagles 8 Brock Bowers vs Broncos 9 Harold Fannin Jr vs Titans 10 Dallas Goedert @ Chargers 11 Juwan Johnson @ Buccaneers 12 Mark Andrews vs Steelers 13 Darren Waller @ Jets 14 Mason Taylor vs Dolphins 15 Kyle Pitts vs Seahawks 16 Colston Loveland @ Packers 17 Dalton Schultz @ Texans 18 AJ Barner @ Falcons 19 Evan Engram @ Raiders 20 Isaiah Likely vs Steelers