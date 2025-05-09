Analyst names Washington Commanders best fit for top edge rusher in NFL free agency

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders addressed a majority of their needs this offseason, upgrading the offensive line with Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly while adding wide receivers Jaylin Lane and Deebo Samuel. However, the team still has a weakness at edge rusher.

Projecting the best gifts for the top talent in NFL free agency, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com highlighted veteran edge defender Matthew Judon as a great fit for the Commanders.

“The team leader in sacks from 2024, Dante Fowler Jr., returned to Dallas this offseason, and Peters didn’t take any edge rushers in the draft. That leaves Judon as an intriguing option for a team that wants to make another power move in the NFC after reaching last year’s championship game. He has his flaws — he turns 33 in August and only amassed 5.5 sacks in his one season with the Falcons last year — but he also fits what Peters has been finding in free agency the last couple years. The Commanders received valuable contributions from older veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz in 2024. If Judon can give them a little boost in the pass rush, he would be just as beneficial to Washington’s hopes of reaching the Super Bowl.” Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com on why Matthew Judon is a fit for the Washington Commanders

Judon, who turns 33 in August, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. However, the production from the 2016 fifth-round pick has dipped in recent years. After being traded by the New England Patriots to the Atlanta Falcons last August for a 2025 third-round pick, Judon netted just 5.5 sacks in 655 snaps.

Matthew Judon stats: 12 pressures, 9 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections in 2024

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher received a 43.0 PFF grade, ranking 194th out of 211 edge rushers this past season. Over the last two seasons, he’s totaled just 9.5 sacks and 23 total pressures across 839 snaps.

However, there could be some upside for Washington. Judon missed a majority of the 2023 season with a torn lower bicep and it’s possible that affected him in his first season back from it last year. Before the 2023 season, Judon racked up 84 pressures with 28 sacks from 2021-’22.

Judon could at least provide some added pass-rushing depth to a Commanders defense that is relying on Clelin Ferrell, Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin at edge rusher. Although edge defender Jadveon Clowney is another name to keep an eye on following his release by the Carolina Panthers.

