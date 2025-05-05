Washington Commanders insider forecasts trade involving Chicago Bears or Tennessee Titans

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders emerged from the 2025 NFL Draft feeling like they’d addressed several needs. Although Washington made just five draft selections, they could have a direct impact on some roster members.

Specifically, the Commanders’ final selection, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt could be viewed internally as a long-term replacement for Brian Robinson, who’s headed into the final year of his contract.

Recently, The Athletic’s Commanders insider Ben Standig named Robinson as a potential trade candidate. If the Commanders do shop their 26-year-old around, Standig believes the Chicago Bears and/or Tennessee Titans could be ideal trade partners thanks to their coaching connections to Robinson.

Standig also named offensive lineman Andrew Wylie as another potential trade chip that the Commanders could dangle in an attempt to secure more long-term draft capital.

“Meanwhile, two of Robinson’s coaches in Washington, Randy Jordan (Tennessee Titans) and Eric Bieniemy (Chicago Bears), head running back rooms with incomplete depth charts.” The Athletic’s Ben Standig on Brian Robinson

Standig suggested that trading Robinson would still be a surprise, but if the Commanders did deal him, it would be in a continued effort to get “more consistency” out of the backfield. Plus, finding more backs capable of playing all three downs would make the Commanders far less predictable.

Ultimately, Robinson wouldn’t fetch a large trade return. Washington is likely looking at nothing more than a late third-round pick, likely in the sixth or seventh rounds. Would that be enough to move on from the former third-round pick?

Keep in mind, the Commanders are already without their own second and fourth-round picks in 2026 due to their previous trade for Laremy Tunsil. So, recuperating any extra draft capital could be of premium interest.

If the Commanders already know they’re not re-signing Robinson once his contract expires, then it makes sense to consider their trade options. Yet, if the Commanders hold onto Robinson and he has a strong season, and then signs elsewhere, Washington could be in line to add a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Yet, getting a draft pick for 2026 may be more preferred for a Washington team that already knows they’re ready to compete.

