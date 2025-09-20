The winless Miami Dolphins are close to adding a much-needed weapon to their offense.

Veteran tight end Darren Waller is on track to make his long-anticipated debut next Monday night against the New York Jets.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Waller was “super close” to playing in Thursday’s 31-21 loss to Buffalo and likely would have suited up if the game had been on Sunday instead of Thursday. “His body has to follow through,” McDaniel cautioned.

But he made clear that the expectation is for Waller to return in Week 4 if there are no setbacks.

Can Waller Unlock Miami’s Offense?

Miami’s passing game has leaned almost entirely on receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle while tight ends have been nearly invisible. Through three games, Dolphins tight ends have combined for only four catches. The absence of a reliable middle-of-the-field target has allowed defenses to focus on Miami’s speed outside and made red-zone possessions tougher to finish.

Waller’s track record suggests an immediate upgrade. He recorded back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 and is a proven matchup problem for linebackers and safeties. Even if he isn’t asked to shoulder that level of production after a long layoff, his ability to win contested catches and stress coverages could create more space for Hill and Waddle and give Tua Tagovailoa a trusted third-down outlet.

The Dolphins paid a minimal price in a low-risk trade with the Giants to acquire Waller, but his presence could reshape their offensive balance. With defenses forced to honor his seam routes and red-zone size, Miami could diversify its play-calling, protect its struggling offensive line with quicker throws and re-establish a credible short-to-intermediate passing game.

Miami’s 0-3 start has featured uneven line play and an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in third-down conversion rate. A healthy Waller—assuming he regains rhythm quickly—offers both a schematic and psychological spark. He can tilt coverages inside, allowing the Dolphins to stretch the field outside and re-open play-action opportunities that have stalled.

Hoping to overcome their poor start, the Dolphins are desperate for Waller. Only one NFL team has ever reached the playoffs after being winless through three weeks.