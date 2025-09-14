The Dolphins’ offensive line took another hit, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will likely feel the impact first. Miami placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. He suffered a toe injury in last week’s 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson joins right guard James Daniels, who went on IR earlier in the week with a pectoral injury, leaving Tagovailoa without two starters on the right side of his line.

Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick, has struggled with durability throughout his career. He has completed only one full NFL season and was on injured reserve for most of last year. Miami extended his contract in 2023, but releasing him before June 1, 2026, incurs a $13.7 million dead cap hit. A post-June 1 release reduces this to $4.2 million, saving the team over $11 million. His repeated absences are forcing the Dolphins to weigh loyalty and leadership against reliability.

Tua Must Adjust Behind a New-Look Line

With Jackson out, Larry Borom will likely start at right tackle, Kion Smith at right guard, and Cole Strange was signed for depth. Tagovailoa has acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in Borom, Smith and Strange.

Still, the stakes are clear. Tagovailoa, a quick-decision thrower, has improved his pocket movement to stay healthy after recent concussions. Last season he was sacked 29 times, a league-average figure, but continuity up front was a key reason. Losing two starters so early puts that stability at risk as Miami prepares to face the New England Patriots’ aggressive defense.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that the team delayed the IR decision until it was certain Jackson needed weeks to recover.

The Dolphins also elevated kicker Riley Patterson and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad and added cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the active roster. But the central story is the line in front of their quarterback. Tagovailoa’s success in Miami’s high-powered offense hinges on the reshuffled group’s ability to protect him.