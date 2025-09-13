The Dallas Cowboys have signed guard Tyler Smith to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, according to team and league reports. The agreement includes $81.2 million guaranteed and runs through the 2029 season, making Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

A first-round pick out of Tulsa in 2022, Smith has started 49 of a possible 51 regular-season games in his three NFL seasons. He played every offensive snap in 15 of those contests and has been flagged for only four holding penalties since entering the league. Initially drafted to play tackle, he shifted to left guard in 2023 and immediately earned Pro Bowl honors, repeating the feat in 2024. His consistency and ability to handle both positions convinced Dallas to lock him in as the anchor of a retooled offensive line.

What does it mean for the Cowboys?

Earlier this offseason the team traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay, a move that freed salary-cap space but also signaled a roster reset. Longtime linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin departed as well, creating leadership gaps up front. Extending Smith answers both concerns. The Cowboys likely see Smith as the new tone-setter for an offensive line that must protect quarterback Dak Prescott and spark a running game that averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season.

Smith’s performance provides the numbers to back that. He allowed only two sacks across more than 1,100 offensive snaps in 2024 and helped Dallas finish seventh in the league in total offense. Pro Football Focus consistently graded him among the NFL’s top interior blockers in both run and pass categories, and he was part of a unit that surrendered just 37 sacks all season.

The Cowboys had already exercised Smith’s fifth-year option, which would have kept him under contract through 2026. But given his durability, versatility and rapid development, team leadership chose to strike early. The market for elite interior linemen is expected to keep rising, making Saturday’s commitment a financial advantage down the line. The deal provides long-term security and cements his role as a franchise cornerstone at just 24 years old.

By completing this extension, the Cowboys did more than retain an All-Pro guard. They reinforced the foundation of their offense at a time of significant roster change and showed confidence that Smith’s blend of power, technique and durability can help drive the team’s push for another deep playoff run.