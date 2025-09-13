Look away, New York Jets fans. Micah Parsons could’ve been yours.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed to 880AM ESPN New York that he offered Parsons to the Jets in a phone call he initiated. He wanted in return three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and at least one first-round draft pick.

“Just frankly, didn’t have the resources to entertain the conversation. It was a very good, brief visit,” Jones said.

He continued: “A prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have right now, really, frankly, a significant dominant inside defensive player which was our goal to address the run more than we’ve been addressing it the previous four years at the time we had Micah.”

Jets Miss Out, Packers Cash In

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Despite having the chance to obtain a generational defensive superstar in Parsons, the Jets turned down the offer.

“They weren’t able to meet the price,” noted Jones.

Instead of wearing Jets green and white, Parsons now dons Packers green and gold after the Cowboys pivoted and traded the two-time All-Pro to Green Bay for two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The trade culminated following a contract standoff between Parsons and Jones.

Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers following the trade, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The contract includes $47 million average annual value, $120 million guaranteed and $136 million in total guarantees.

Parsons has been an instant game changer, elevating Green Bay’s defense into an elite unit. In his first two games with the Packers, he has 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hits, with the team starting 2-0.

The Jets lost their season-opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers as New York’s defense gave up 34 points. Maybe things would’ve been different had Parsons been on the field, but Jets fans will never know after the team declined to meet Dallas’ asking price.