The Miami Dolphins’ season is only one week old, but the temperature around head coach Mike McDaniel is already scorching. Miami’s 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts has unleashed a wave of national criticism—none sharper than from former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan, now an ESPN analyst, didn’t just question McDaniel’s play-calling or game management. He went straight for the coach’s reputation. “Maybe he’s on a different level, McGenius guy, whatever the hell he is. Nerd boy,” Ryan said on Get Up. “Their team has no respect for their coach. They play like that. They’re soft. They have tons of talent. They don’t play with any passion.”

It’s a jarring narrative for a coach once hailed as one of the NFL’s brightest young minds. McDaniel guided Miami to playoff contention early in his tenure, but an 8-9 finish last season was a setback. Owner Stephen Ross, while keeping both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, warned in January that things must improve in Miami for both to return in 2026.

Sunday’s flat performance only deepened that unease. Miami’s offense mustered just 211 yards and turned the ball over three times. Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 272 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, turning a highly anticipated opener into a one-sided rout.

McDaniel, for his part, met the moment without excuses. During press conferences after the game and this week he acknowledged the team’s performance was miserable and vowed to get it fixed.

The Dolphins don’t have long to prove him right. Week 2 brings the New England Patriots to Hard Rock Stadium, and another dud would only fuel the storm Ryan helped ignite.

For now, McDaniel is betting on resilience. But that calm perspective will be tested quickly. After a humbling opener and a very public “nerd boy” jab, McDaniel’s Dolphins must show bite or the noise around their coach will only grow louder.