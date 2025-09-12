The Miami Dolphins had about as ugly a game as an NFL team could have in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins lost 33-8 and looked unprepared, lethargic, and outmatched.

As a result, it was revealed that a players-only meeting took place after the game. That was unusual considering players-only meetings are typically reserved for later in the season when the team needs to get things turned around to secure a playoff spot, or after a coach has been fired. To have a meeting like this after WEEK 1 is not a good sign.

One of the captains of the Dolphins, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, was asked why this meeting was necessary.

“Just stay locked in,” Brooks said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Losing the way we did Week 1 can be discouraging. Outside noise, people talking, fans talking, family talking, whoever — everybody’s talking. But just kind of making sure that everybody’s together. When you lose like that, it’s easy for people to get discouraged and start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others.

“So, just making sure that we all lock back in and making sure that the belief is still there. You lose belief, you don’t have nothing. So, making sure that everybody is still on the same page, come back next week stronger.”

As Brooks mentioned, it can definitely be discouraging to lose the way the Dolphins did. This is especially true when you go through as much drama as the Dolphins did this offseason, with the Tyreek Hill rumblings and the trade of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

There is still plenty of time to get things right, though. In Week 2, the Dolphins have a matchup against the division-rival New England Patriots- if the Dolphins get a win, then most of the talk will die down, at least for a week.

Another performance like Week 1, though? Well, the rumblings will only get louder and louder and a coaching change could be the inevitable outcome.