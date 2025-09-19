The Washington Commanders will be without their franchise quarterback for the first time. Rookie standout Jayden Daniels has been ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a sprained knee, and veteran Marcus Mariota will start, per multiple reports.

The Commanders have suffered a major setback before their Week 3 showdown vs. the Raiders.

“I said at the beginning we were going to be very diligent about his return to play and make sure we didn’t miss any steps. So we’re gonna be smart, not just fast,” coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

The Injury and the Decision

Daniels suffered the injury late in last week’s 27-20 loss to Green Bay. He stayed in the game and threw two touchdown passes, but was visibly favoring the leg. An MRI confirmed the sprain the next day. Daniels sat out Wednesday and Thursday practices and was only a limited participant Friday.

The rookie had been off to a promising start, completing nearly 60% of his throws for 433 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 85 rushing yards in his first two games. Sunday will end a streak of 19 consecutive starts to begin his NFL career.

Mariota Steps Back Into a Starting Role

Mariota, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, hasn’t started since late 2022, but he has remained a capable backup. He appeared in three games for Washington last year and worked with the first-team offense all week. His mobility and experience give the Commanders a steadier hand than most teams can summon from the bench.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to stepping in on short notice. He spent two seasons in Las Vegas as a reserve and made 13 starts for Atlanta in 2022. His familiarity with the Raiders’ personnel and the ability to create plays on the move could help offset a Washington offense that has leaned on Daniels’ dual-threat spark.

Offensive Adjustments Ahead

The Commanders have averaged a modest 21.5 points per game, and Mariota will inherit an offense already searching for a more consistent rhythm. Expect Quinn and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to emphasize quick throws, layered play-action concepts, and heavier use of running backs to keep Mariota in favorable down-and-distance situations.

Tight ends could become crucial for Mariota, providing reliable targets, especially between the numbers—a comfortable zone for a QB in his first game in nearly two years.

What Comes Next

Early-season injuries can linger if not fully healed. Quinn stressed that Daniels will continue meetings and film study, keeping him mentally sharp for a return that could come as soon as Week 4.

Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll said his staff prepared as if Daniels might play, but is ready for Mariota. The Raiders defense, which ranks in the top 10 in sacks and pressures through two weeks, will likely test Washington’s reshuffled offensive line early.

Sunday will answer immediate questions about the Commanders’ short-term ceiling and offer a glimpse of whether Mariota can still carry an offense when called upon. More importantly, it buys the franchise quarterback time to heal fully—a decision that could matter far more in December than in Week 3.