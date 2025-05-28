Shedeur Sanders Responds to Report That He Purchased a $500,000 Rolls Royce

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders denied rumors that he purchased a $500,000 custom Rolls-Royce, calling the claim “another lie” on social media.

A viral video on X showed a luxury vehicle being delivered, with Sanders briefly appearing on a phone call, leading to speculation about the purchase.

“Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K,” NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote. “Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland.”

“A much-deserved gift to himself.”

Critics have responded that the video is further evidence that Sander’s self-valuation is much higher than is deserved of a fifth-round draft pick.

pic.twitter.com/do0dWH6XIe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2025

Shedeur Sanders Denies the Report

The rumor suggested Sanders spent a significant portion of his $447,380 signing bonus, part of his four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns, on the new car purchase.

Shedeur has publicly refuted the story.

“Another lie,” the former Colorado star wrote on X. “I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!”

Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase ! https://t.co/yRK1lvpgR6 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 27, 2025

Despite the denial, Sanders did not provide any explanation as to the video or why his face is seen on the screen while the Rolls-Royce is being delivered.

Sanders can be heard in the clip speaking on FaceTime in the background of the video, saying, “My car get there?”

An Unwelcome Distraction

Shedeur Sanders’ denial of the Rolls-Royce story is an unwanted distraction for a player trying to prove that his embarrassing NFL draft slide was a mistake on the part of league executives.

He’s already the most highly scrutinized fifth-round draft pick in recent history. Why? In part because of his behavior before the draft, which likely facilitated his downfall.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter ripped Sanders for being “so concerned about what his outfit was, his necklace was over a hundred grand” instead of trying to impress teams with his ability.

Now, it’s not just a necklace. It’s a car.

Previously, in 2023, Shedeur discussed owning a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with Tom Brady, who advised him to prioritize film study over luxury purchases.

Tom Brady found out Shedeur Sanders owns a Rolls Royce and gave him this advice 😭



(via IG/theletsgopod) pic.twitter.com/EhTIdotgG0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 20, 2023

“I think he needs to get his a– in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible, and less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady said at the time.

To his credit, Sanders does appear to be doing just that, already impressing his coaches as he fights for a starting role on a roster featuring five quarterbacks.