NFL insider addresses growing buzz of Round 1 slide for Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders went into the pre-draft process with many wondering if he could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Just a few days out from Round 1, Sanders’ draft stock appears more volatile than ever.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on Monday that he believes there’s a real chance Sanders falls out of the first round entirely. Both in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft and the entire offseason, talent evaluators have been very divided on the Buffaloes’ star. He also reportedly has had “ups and downs” leading up to the draft.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

Once thought to be on the table for the Cleveland Browns (second overall pick) and New York Giants (third overall pick), Sanders now seems destined to fall out of the top five. If the New York Jets (seventh overall pick) and New Orleans Saints (ninth overall pick) pass on him, the real draft-day slide could begin.

Sanders’ issues largely stem from his lack of high-end physical tools. While he is arguably the most accurate quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and he is well-regarded for his football IQ, he lacks great arm strength and he’s just an average athlete. Another issue is his penchant for holding onto the football too long, resulting in an alarming sack rate in college.

The 23-year-old’s next hope would be the Pittsburgh Steelers (21st overall pick), but they are also eyeing quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart. If Pittsburgh passes on Sanders, then it’s very possible he could slide out of Round 1 entirely.

While there would still be the possibility of a team like the Giants or Browns trading up into the end of the first round to secure the fifth-year team option, recent NFL Draft history shows clubs rarely do that for quarterbacks. Amid the swirling NFL rumors about a draft-day slide, it might also explain why Sanders isn’t attending the 2025 NFL Draft.

