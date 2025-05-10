NFL Rumors: Insider predicts imminent date for Brock Purdy extension with San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers purged a portion of their roster this offseason and loaded up in the 2025 NFL Draft with young players on rookie-scale contracts in anticipation of a Brock Purdy contract extension. After months of negotiations, it appears a deal could be coming very soon.

Reporting for Bleacher Report, NFL insider James Palmer said he expects the 49ers to have a contract extension in place with Purdy by May 27.

Brock Purdy stats (ESPN): 3,864 passing yards, 20-12 TD-INT, 8.5 ypa, 65.9% completion rate, 96.1 QB rating, 31 sacks taken in 15 games

Earlier this offseason, team owner Jed York admitted that the ‘decision to try to go pay Brock’ directly impacted the club’s lack of offseason improvements. Losing the likes of starters Aaron Banks, Talanaoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw caused a talent drain for San Francisco, but it will also net the club multiple compensatory 2026 NFL Draft picks.

That would be coming after a 2025 rookie class that saw the 49ers take four players with top-100 selections and 11 players total. It was necessary for a team that will go from spending less than $6 million on its starting quarterback next season to more than $40 million in the years to come.

Brock Purdy contract (Spotrac): $5.265 million base salary, $5.284 million cap hit in 2025

Purdy, the 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, enters this season with just $2.885 million in career earnings across three seasons. San Francisco benefited from that greatly, fielding one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL for multiple seasons.

With the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk signed to deals that make them among the highest-paid NFL players, there’s even less money to spend. Purdy’s deal is expected to be well north of $45 million per season, which will put more weight on the quarterback’s shoulders to perform with a weaker supporting cast in the years to come.

