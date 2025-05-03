NFL insider sheds light on latest status of Brock Purdy contract talks with San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason with an understanding that there would need to be cap casualties across the roster for the team to sign a Brock Purdy contract extension. With changes made on both sides of the ball, a deal is reportedly on the horizon.

Senior NFL reporter Dianan Russini of The Athletic reported on a recent episode of the Scoop City podcast that Purdy and the 49ers are ‘closer’ on a contract extension than has previously been reported. This came just days after Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on the Rich Eisen Show that the two sides were ‘not close’ yet.

Brock Purdy stats (ESPN): 3,864 passing yards, 20-12 TD-INT, 8.5 ypa, 65.9% completion rate, 96.1 QB rating, 31 sacks taken in 15 games

San Francisco has been adamant with its messaging this offseason about prioritizing an extension for Purdy. The club has also made it clear that its plans to make Purdy one of the highest-paid NFL players have had a direct impact on their offseason moves.

Brock Purdy contract (Spotrac): $5.265 million base salary, $5.284 million cap hit in 2025

The 49ers’ front office has operated with the benefit of its starting quarterback playing on one of the cheapest contracts in the NFL over the last three seasons. As noted by Spotrac, Purdy has earned just $2.885 million total in career earnings through his first three years.

Contract estimates for Purdy’s next deal have put him in the ballpark of $45 to $55 million per season, which will significantly reduce the amount of cap space San Francisco has to use for years to come. It’s also what makes the 49ers’ 2025 draft class critical, with the team welcoming in 11 drafted rookies this year.

With the team recently finalizing a new contract extension for George Kittle, a new deal for Purdy should be next. Once it’s signed, the former seventh-round pick will receive a signing bonus that is exponentially larger than the money he’s made in his NFL career to this point.