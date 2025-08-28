Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek shared his perspective on the move for Kenny Pickett. The front office made a couple of moves to fill out the roster’s depth and practice squad. Raiders Daily breaks down the club’s latest transactions as it prepares for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

General Manager John Spytek Explains the Trade for Kenny Pickett

On Wednesday, general manager John Spytek spoke to reporters about his busy week and addressed the trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“He fit the profile of what we’re looking for,” Spytek said about Pickett. “He does a lot of similar things that Geno does with his athleticism and ability to move the pocket and all that.”

Aidan O’Connell and Pickett have similar career passing numbers, but the latter is far more elusive in the pocket, which allows him to extend plays and move the chains if necessary.

Spytek’s comments about molding the quarterback room after starter Geno Smith should raise questions about O’Connell’s short-term future in Las Vegas.

When O’Connell heals from a fractured wrist, he will likely fall to third on the depth chart behind Smith and Pickett. He’s a trade candidate this year and a potential roster cut next offseason.

Raiders Sign Stone Forsythe, Cut Thayer Munford

Las Vegas tweaked its depth along the offensive line, signing Stone Forsythe. In a corresponding move, the club cut Thayer Munford.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Spytek introduced Forsythe as the team’s swing tackle and noted that rookie fourth-rounder Charles Grant is working on his development.

Head coach Pete Carroll is familiar with Forsythe, who has played with the Seattle Seahawks over the last four seasons, starting in 14 out of 53 games on the left and right side of the offensive line.

Forsythe has struggled mightily in pass protection, though. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed seven sacks and 67 pressures while on the field for 610 pass-blocking snaps over the last two campaigns.

In three preseason games, Munford gave up seven pressures and a sack while on the field for 76 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

At first glance, Las Vegas has made a lateral move for backup offensive tackle and will eventually need to address the position again in the near future.

Raiders Claim Brennan Jackson Off Waivers

The Raiders claimed outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, who can line up on the edge. He fits the mold of a Leo defender, a position that Carroll made a staple in his Seahawks defenses.

At 6’4″, 263 pounds, with the ability to rush the passer, Jackson can provide another wrinkle to the Raiders defense. In his last two collegiate terms at Washington State, he recorded 14.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. As a rookie last season, he appeared in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson will likely need time to develop on the practice squad before he contributes on game day, though his skill set can allow him to get call-ups to the main roster against pass-heavy offenses.

