The best time to negotiate a new contract is usually after a career year, as Jakobi Meyers had last season. He’s also in the last year of his contract, which is typically when teams work their hardest on signing core members of the team to extensions that span multiple seasons.

Yet, after Meyers recorded a personal-best 1,027 yards, he naturally wanted a raise over the $10.5 million salary he’s set to earn in 2025. While many would agree that Meyers is playing on a contract that is below the market rate for what the 6-foot-2 receiver offers, the Raiders have refused to agree to an extension.

Now, just 12 days before their regular season opener, Meyers has requested a trade. While the Raiders have thus far refused to entertain trade offers for the 28-year-old, that could soon change. So, let’s take a look at which teams could make a play for the seventh-year pro.

Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have done well to overhaul their receiving corps, with Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr forming a star duo. But what if Kyler Murray had one more weapon in his arsenal? Adding another tall receiver like Meyers could be just what this offense needs to find more success in the red zone after ranking 17th in 2024.

Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Already known to be hunting for another veteran receiver, the Minnesota Vikings could consider several potential solutions. However, they may not have been anticipating someone as proven as Meyers becoming available. While a reunion with Minnesota native Adam Thielen would be fun, Meyers is seven years younger.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Trading George Pickens opened up more opportunities for youngsters like Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson, but Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers need to win now. They can’t afford to keep hoping for potential to develop into proven performers. However, they could greatly benefit from having a reliable weapon like Meyers added into the mix.

New York Jets

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have Garrett Wilson locked in as the WR1, but it’s hard to place much trust in the rest of their receiving corps. While Meyers is far from a star, he’d help elevate the Jets’ passing offense, offering Justin Fields another player capable of winning his 1-on-1 battles.

Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill rumors have mostly died down. Unless the Miami Dolphins stub their toes to start the year, we don’t expect that to change any time soon. Yet, the Dolphins would be wise to plan for a potential future without the 31-year-old wideout, especially if he’s still disgruntled. Meyers wouldn’t come close to replacing Hill, but he’d help elevate Miami’s floor as a passing offense in the short term, which is exactly what a playoff contender like the Dolphins should be seeking.