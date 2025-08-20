Despite the presence of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the Minnesota Vikings are suddenly in need of another receiver. It doesn’t help that Addison will be serving a three-game suspension at the start of the year due to a DUI charge last offseason. Plus, Jalen Nailor, who’s expected to fill in as Addison’s replacement in the starting lineup, suffered a hand injury and is listed as week-to-week.

That leaves a typically strong receiving corps a bit short-handed to start the season. To no surprise, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Vikings are “seriously exploring” trading for another receiver to strengthen their depth. But who’s all available?

Related: Minnesota Vikings Predictions 2025: Schedule Win-Loss Picks

Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

As a third-year receiver, Hyatt may not fit the theme here with the Vikings likely seeking a veteran who can produce right away. Then again, Hyatt has at least shown he’s capable of producing in small doses, like when he recorded 373 yards on just 23 receptions as a rookie. Still just 23 years old, Hyatt’s 4.4 speed would fit in nicely with Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

Curtis Samuel

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the 29-year-old former second-round pick only produced 253 yards with the Bills last season, Samuel has four other years with 600 or more receiving yards. That’s likely exactly the type of contribution the Vikings are seeking from their No. 3 receiver, who will be asked to start for the first three weeks of the season. At his peak, the 5-foot-11 receiver offers a speed threat with 4.31-second burners who can also make defenders miss in the open field. The question here is whether the Vikings’ scouts still believe he has enough left in the tank.

K.J. Osborn

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If the Vikings need someone they can rely on in a pinch, why not turn back the clock and consider a reunion with an old friend? Osborn left the Vikings for what he thought were greener pastures in last year’s free agency, but he couldn’t establish his footing with the Patriots. Now buried on the Commanders’ depth chart, it likely wouldn’t take more than a sixth-round pick (if that) to pry him out of D.C. The 28-year-old already knows the offense, and he produced a respectable 540 yards in 2023. The Vikings could do a lot worse.

Diontae Johnson

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Possibly on the verge of getting cut from the Cleveland Browns, Diontae Johnson likely won’t cost much (possibly just a seventh-round pick). While he’s had trouble finding his footing after bouncing around to three different teams last season, Johnson is a former Pro Bowl wideout with experience as a kick returner. If the Vikings are approaching this like they only want a short-term replacement, then the 29-year-old could be an ideal fit.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where Does J.J. McCarthy Start?

Alec Pierce

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This one may feel more like a pipe dream. But there are a few reasons why trading for the 2022 second-round pick may actually be realistic. For one, he’s headed into the final year of his contract, and the Colts still have Michael Pittman, Josh Downs (803 yards in 2024), plus 2024 second-round pick AD Mitchell. In other words, the Colts may not be willing to commit to a long-term contract with Pierce.

Why would the Vikings want a player on an expiring contract? The 6-foot-3 receiver boasts a tantalizing skillset with 4.41 speed, and he started to produce last year with an 824-yard, 7 TD season. Plus, the Vikings would probably get a nice compensatory pick if he departs in free agency next offseason.

Related: Predicting NFL Playoff Teams and Super Bowl 2026 Winner

Adam Thielen

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This almost feels too perfect. Thielen already knows KOC’s offense. The Panthers have built a strong WR depth chart that features a first-round pick from 2024 and 2025. They also signed former Pro Bowl receiver Hunter Renfrow out of retirement. Thielen is 34 years old, he has no place on a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. Yet, he’s still producing at a high level (615 yards, 5 TD in 2024), but his final years should be with a contender, and why not come back home to Minnesota?

Visit MinnesotaSportsFan for More Vikings News and Rumors