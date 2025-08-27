The Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting defensive backs have a lot to prove in the upcoming season. The team declined an offer for Jakobi Meyers that had a non-negotiable condition. Amari Cooper revealed why he returned to the Silver and Black. Raiders Daily examines key areas of the club’s initial depth chart and catches up on a big-name acquisition.

Raiders’ Initial Roster Features Young, Inexperienced Secondary

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ initial 53-man roster lacks household names in the secondary. Jeremy Chinn is the most accomplished among the defensive backs, and his career numbers don’t jump off the screen.

Eric Stokes, who has 32 starts in four seasons, and rookie third-rounder Darien Porter could line up on the boundary while second-year pro Decamerion Richardson and third-year backup Kyu Blu Kelly provide depth at cornerback.

The Raiders cut Terrell Edmunds, Trey Taylor and versatile defensive back JT Woods, which limits their options at safety to Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith II and Thomas Harper when Chinn lines up in the slot. The club placed Lonnie Johnson Jr. (broken fibula) on injured reserve.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas can claim players off waivers or sign them after they clear it. In all likelihood, general manager John Spytek will add veteran help in the secondary. The Raiders have the sixth spot, same as their draft position, in the waiver wire order.

Raiders Refuse to Pay Portion of Jakobi Meyers’ Salary in Trade

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that one team inquired about a trade for Jakobi Meyers, but it wanted the Raiders to take on some of his salary.

"My understanding is the Raiders had one team reach out to trade for Jakobi Meyers but they wanted them to pick up some of his salary..



The Raiders aren't willing to do that and they're not looking to deal him" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/j161QUcTMR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2025

Las Vegas balked at the condition and intends to retain Meyers. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old wideout appeared at practice (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Ezekiel Trezevant IV), which indicates that the communication between his camp and the team remains open amid a contract dispute.

Even with the addition of Amari Cooper, who’s on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, the Raiders still have approximately $27 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, which is more than enough resources to give Meyers a short-term raise.

Amari Cooper Believes He Can Win in Las Vegas

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Despite the Raiders’ abysmally poor record last year and their offseason rebuild under an essentially new front office and coaching staff, Amari Cooper believes the Raiders can be a winning team.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Cooper chose to sign with the Raiders over the San Francisco 49ers and other suitors. Apparently, he did it because of the team’s ability to win with the partnership of head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith leading the way.

In a text message to Amari Cooper, @Raiders coach Pete Carroll reminded Cooper of how his @Seahawks won 9+ games 11 times at 10+ games eight times.



Cooper said he put a high priority on finding a team he believes can win games. Said Carroll/Geno Smith create that possibility. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 27, 2025

For the first time in his career, Cooper went into the offseason as a free agent. He’s changed teams via trade three times in his 10-year career.

In a choice to rejoin the Silver and Black, Cooper could be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate if he’s healthy and looks more like the player who caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.