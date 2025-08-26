The Las Vegas Raiders had a busy day on the eve of the cuts deadline. They signed a familiar face at wide receiver, traded for a backup quarterback and fielded a trade request from a key offensive playmaker. Raiders Daily breaks down what it means for the team as it trims the depth chart down to 53 players.

Raiders Sign Wide Receiver Amari Cooper to One-Year Contract

The Raiders inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Amari Cooper, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Under former general manager Reggie McKenzie, the club selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Cooper caught 225 passes for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. Midway through the 2018 campaign, the club, under McKenzie and head coach Jon Gruden, traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick, which it used to draft safety Johnathan Abram.

After his time in Oakland, Cooper eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards twice with the Cowboys and twice with the Cleveland Browns. He started to show signs of decline with the Browns and Buffalo Bills last year, finishing the 2024 term with career lows in catches (44), receiving yards (547) and touchdowns (four).

That said, Cooper played through a nagging wrist injury that forced him to miss two games in the previous season. He also sat out one game due to personal reasons. If healthy, the 31-year-old could have a bounce-back year as the second or third option in Las Vegas’ aerial attack.

Just two years ago, Cooper racked up a career-high 1,250 receiving yards, averaging 17.4 yards per catch with the Browns. He can be a big-play wideout who brings veteran balance to a relatively young receiver group.

Raiders Acquire Quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Cleveland Browns

The Raiders didn’t waste time adding depth to their quarterback room. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Kenny Pickett.

Last Sunday, head coach Pete Carroll said he wanted an experienced signal-caller. Pickett checks that box with 25 starts in three seasons, throwing for 4,765 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 62.4 percent completion rate.

Instead of claiming someone off waivers or signing a free agent, general manager John Spytek made an aggressive move to acquire a backup quarterback, which could mean the end of O’Connell’s time as the No. 2 option at the position.

O’Connell and Pickett will be the same age in September, though the latter is more mobile than the former. As O’Connell recovers from a fractured wrist, don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Chip Kelly works on developing Pickett, who has more perceived upside with his mobility.

Keep in mind that Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt served as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ pro scouting director when the team drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft. Hunt was the Philadelphia Eagles‘ senior director of scouting when the club acquired Pickett via trade from the Steelers.

Hunt clearly believes that Pickett has room for growth and can bring something valuable to the Raiders’ quarterback group.

Jakobi Meyers Requests Trade amid Contract Dispute

Jakobi Meyers‘ camp expressed frustrations with contract negotiations and formally requested a trade, though the team has no intentions to move him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Based on average annual value, Meyers ranks 31st among receivers in salary this year, per Over the Cap. He’s set to make $11 million in 2025.

As Las Vegas’ top receiver, Meyers can command a significant pay raise, likely more than double his current rate. However, as of now, the front office is hesitant to satisfy the 28-year-old’s financial demands.

With the addition of Cooper, the Raiders will have a proven wideout on the roster, though the signing and Meyers’ request aren’t necessarily correlated moves.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Cooper turned down the San Francisco 49ers and other teams to join Las Vegas, which means he had time to weigh his options.

The Raiders have less than two weeks to work through their differences with Meyers before their season opener. He’s coming off his best campaign with career highs in catches (87) and receiving yards (1,027) and has a chance to build on that in a more robust passing attack.

