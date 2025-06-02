Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made ‘significant’ T.J. Watt contract offer

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers await a decision from Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he’ll play for the club in 2025, the team is also working through things with edge rusher T.J. Watt. As the All-Pro defender skips organized team activities with the hopes of landing a new deal, Pittsburgh has reportedly put out an offer.

During a recent episode of Kaboly and Mack, Steelers’ reporter Mark Kaboly reported that there seems to be a ‘pretty significant’ contract offer on the table to Watt.

“I’m under the belief that there is a contract offer on the table right now, which is pretty significant.” Mark Kaboly on the Pittsburgh Steelers making a contract offer to T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt contract (Spotrac): $30.418 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Kaboly was then asked if Pittsburgh’s reported proposal was ‘Garrett money’, reflecting the organization valuing Watt as worthy of becoming the highest-paid edge rusher in NFL history. The Steelers’ reporter said he’s not ‘100 percent sure on that’, as the offer obviously hadn’t been accepted by Watt.

The Cleveland Browns made edge rusher Myles Garrett one of the highest-paid NFL players ever with a four-year, $160 million contract extension signed this offseason. Garrett’s deal includes a record-breaking $123.5 million in guaranteed money, with $100 million paid out in the first three years of the deal.

T.J. Watt stats: 27 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Until now, the signs haven’t exactly been favorable regarding a potential deal. Watt’s brother, J.J., said in March that the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year wouldn’t give the team any form of a discount. A month later, Watt made a post on Instagram of himself holding up the peace sign as he walked off the field in a Steelers uniform. He also didn’t report to voluntary OTAs this past week.

The expectation remains that the two sides will eventually agree on a long-term deal, but it’s already been a bit of a rocky process for the Steelers’ organization. Watt is a free agent following the 2025 NFL season, but Pittsburgh would have the ability to use the franchise tag to prevent him from reaching NFL free agency.

