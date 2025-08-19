The Philadelphia Eagles injury report was quite crowded for Tuesday’s practice. While wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee surgery) remain out, three new faces appeared on the list.

Missing Tuesday’s practice were quarterback Tanner McKee, left tackle Jordan Mailata and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. McKee suffered a non-surgical finger injury on his throwing hand, while Mailata is dealing with a concussion and Smith has a groin issue, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

RE: Tanner McKee. It’s a non-surgical right throwing finger injury. https://t.co/HfSD2CRSNB — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2025

“Eagles are slated to have one of their longest practices of camp today and thus are being conservative with some of their offensive starters, e.g. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert,” McLane posted on X. “With Tanner McKee out, backup QBs Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get their most reps.”

#Eagles are slated to have one of their longest practices of camp today and thus are being conservative with some of their offensive starters, e.g. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert.



With Tanner McKee out, backup QBs Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get their most reps. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2025

McKee has been a standout during training camp as Jalen Hurts’ backup. In the Eagles’ first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, McKee completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on the “tush push.” McKee didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

McKee suffered the finger injury near the end of Monday’s practice.

Mailata’s head injury is more concerning, especially with Dickerson currently sidelined. It’s unclear when the second-team All-Pro suffered the concussion or how long he’ll be out. The Eagles boast one of the best offensive lines in football. Losing one starter is challenging, but being without two players of Dickerson and Mailata’s caliber is extremely damaging.

As for Smith, this appears more precautionary than serious. With Brown’s status uncertain due to his hamstring injury, the Eagles need Smith healthy heading into the Sept. 4 opener against the Dallas Cowboys.