NFL rumors: Insiders reveal person behind New York Giants aggressive pursuit of Jaxson Dart, why he won’t play in 2025

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new report reveals New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s affinity for “project” quarterback Jaxson Dart is why the team was so aggressive to get him in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

There had been rumors for weeks that the Giants were not completely sold on Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, and may prefer Ole Miss contemporary Jaxson Dart. Well, on Thursday night, the team finally showed their cards when they traded back into Round 1. And took Dart with the 25th pick overall.

The speculation in recent days is that head coach Brian Daboll is the force behind the aggressive push for Dart. On Friday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz seemed to confirm that news in a new report. “I’m told Daboll was a key driving force behind New York trading back into the first round to take him,” he wrote.

“He loves Dart’s toughness and playmaking ability, while believing he possesses the perfect mentality to thrive in a major media market.”

However, while the selection may excite New York Giants fans, Daboll confirmed on Thursday night that Russell Wilson is his starting QB until further notice. Considering the potential $21 million investment they made in the future Hall-of-Famer, it would take shockingly poor play for that to change.

Furthermore, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes explained why it is a good thing the Giants have Wilson — as well as backup Jameis Winston. Because Dart is not ready to be a starter in the NFL and is a “project” that needs to be further developed.

“The Giants should not rush Dart. SNY touched base with multiple sources across the NFL. All shared the same assessment of the Ole Miss passer: He’s a project. There are traits you absolutely love, like his grit and leadership. One executive highlighted his processing and accuracy. His arm strength is underwhelming at times, but it’s more than enough to win with.

He needs to develop mentally. He needs to get used to the speed of the NFL. He needs to check the recklessness. There is starter potential within him. Some, although not all, believe there is the potential to be a good starter. That might take a full year.”

More New York Giants news and rumors: