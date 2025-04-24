New York Giants’ seven-round mock 2025 NFL Draft builds foundation for turnaround as Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll jobs hang in balance

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

We are just hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and after months of speculation, we’ll finally discover what the New York Giants will do with the third overall pick.

General manager Joe Schoen must deliver a solid and productive draft class as the team looks to rebound from a disastrous 2024 season, or else he and head coach Brian Daboll will be on the unemployment line.

The Giants have eight picks. Here’s our latest projection of who Big Blue will select:

Round 1, Pick No. 3: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State

The Giants likely prefer Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but he’ll most likely go second to the Cleveland Browns. As a consolation prize, New York will land the draft’s premier edge rusher in Abdul Carter.

Carter recorded 12 sacks in his final season at Penn State, with an 18.5% pressure rate that ranked third-best in FBS. He projects as an early Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and could become the next great Giants pass rusher. New York’s front seven already features Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns – adding Carter creates one of the NFL’s most imposing defensive fronts.

Round 2, Pick No. 34: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

With their second pick, New York selects perhaps the most physically gifted quarterback in this class. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe needs to improve his accuracy, but his arm strength and running ability – which produced 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024 – make him a dual-threat talent with tremendous upside.

Developing behind Russell Wilson for a year provides an ideal situation for Milroe’s transition to the NFL before potentially taking over in 2026.

Round 3, Pick No. 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Giants need to add size to their defensive front after struggling against the run in recent years. At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Darius Alexander fits perfectly as depth for the interior line.

He’s also shown pass-rushing ability with 7.5 sacks over his final two Toledo seasons. Having Lawrence as a mentor should help Alexander reach his potential, making this third-round selection a possible steal.

Round 4, Pick No. 99: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

While Tyrone Tracy Jr. has a promising future as the starter, the Giants need a complementary back with size. The 6-foot, 232-pound Damien Martinez fits that role. In his final Miami season, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry while scoring 10 rushing touchdowns.

Martinez’s bruising style makes him ideal for short-yardage and goal-line situations, offering a perfect change of pace from Tracy.

Round 4, Pick No. 105: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

The interior offensive line still needs reinforcement, which the Giants address by selecting Dylan Fairchild. The Georgia standout started 24 games at left guard over his final two seasons, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors.

At 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Fairchild brings the ideal frame for an interior lineman with balanced skills in both run blocking and pass protection.

Round 5, Pick No. 154: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

Despite having Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor at tackle, Thomas has missed significant time the past two seasons, creating a need for depth. Logan Brown addresses this concern.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder appeared in 39 collegiate games between Wisconsin and Kansas, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition in 2024. While primarily a right tackle, Brown has experience on the left side as well.

Round 7, Pick No. 219: Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado

The Giants’ extensive scouting of Hunter and Shedeur Sanders means they’ve seen plenty of Will Sheppard. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he brings much-needed size to the receiver room.

Sheppard caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns in his final Colorado season, making several spectacular grabs. He needs to improve his separation skills, which can develop through coaching and discipline.

Round 7, Pick No. 246: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Late in the draft, teams look for special teams contributors or developmental prospects. Robert Longerbeam fits the former category after a solid Rutgers career with 152 tackles, 33 pass breakups, and five interceptions.

At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, his frame isn’t suited for outside corner duties, and with Dru Phillips at nickel, Longerbeam would need to excel on special teams to make the roster.