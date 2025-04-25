New York Giants trade up for QB Jaxson Dart in first round of NFL Draft

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Other teams have more immediate needs to solve their quarterback situation, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. But it was the New York Giants who operated with urgency early on in the 2025 NFL Draft after drafting stud pass-rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

With the Houston Texans sitting at 25, the Giants traded back into the first round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who coach Brian Daboll is reportedly a big fan of.

Ultimately, the Giants gave up No. 34, No. 99 (third-round pick), plus a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for their new future franchise quarterback. It’s not a bad price to pay if he ends up being their eventual starter.

Yet, in the short term, it’s an interesting decision for a team that also signed Russell Wilson to be their starter, while locking Jameis Winston in on a two-year contract. Dart is unquestionably the new future at the position, and now the Giants are attached to him for anywhere between the next four to seven years (including the chance to franchise tag players twice).

While Dart is unlikely to see the field as a rookie, he’ll now get to learn from two longtime veterans, including a former Super Bowl winner in Wilson and a former No. 1 pick in Winston. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where Tommy DeVito’s career is headed after falling to fourth on the depth chart by default.

