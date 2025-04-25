New York Giants make decision on Kayvon Thibodeaux after drafting Abdul Carter

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants headed into the 2025 NFL Draft with the third overall pick in the first round. The consensus was that one of Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Mason Graham would be available, meaning there was a strong chance that the Giants would be emerging from the first round with another pass-rusher after selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022.

With the Jaguars getting bold by trading up to draft Hunter, the Giants were left with the option to choose another edge rusher in Carter or give Dexter Lawrence a partner in crime along the interior. Despite having Brian Burns and Thibodeaux, the Giants went with Carter, which led some to wonder if a potential trade for Thibodeaux was coming, especially considering pre-draft rumors hinted at a possible move.

However, shortly after selecting Carter, Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed that he’s already told Thibodeaux that the team is picking up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, meaning he won’t be traded any time soon.

Kayvon Thibodeaux welcomes Abdul Carter to the #Giants. A few minutes later, GM Joe Schoen says they’re picking up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year options. You truly can’t have too many pass rushers. https://t.co/ef9Erf68So — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2025

This means the Giants will be rolling out what has the potential to be one of the most dangerous pass-rush attacks in football, led by Lawrence in the middle, and supported by Burns, Thibodeaux, plus Carter mixing in off the edge. Though, Carter also has experience playing some inside linebacker too, giving the Giants another option to create a nasty pass-rush package on third downs.

