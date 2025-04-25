2025 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns face fierce social media backlash passing on Travis Hunter, trading No. 2 pick to Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reshuffled the NFL landscape Thursday night, executing a blockbuster trade to secure the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and select collegiate two-way phenom Travis Hunter. While Jacksonville celebrated landing the Heisman Trophy winner, Cleveland’s decision to trade down ignited immediate criticism across the football world.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacksonville paid a premium price to climb three spots. The Browns received the Jaguars’ No. 5 overall selection, second-round pick (36th overall), fourth-round selection (126th overall), and a 2026 first-rounder. In exchange, Jacksonville acquired the second pick plus additional selections in the fourth (104th overall) and sixth rounds (200th overall).

The Jaguars plan to maximize Hunter’s rare versatility by deploying him at both wide receiver and cornerback, despite minimal pre-draft communication. Hunter revealed Jacksonville hadn’t contacted him since their meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine, making the aggressive trade even more surprising.

Cleveland’s decision to pass on Hunter’s generational talent sparked immediate backlash. Fans and analysts alike questioned the Browns’ strategy, with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak tweeting: “I understand, from the Browns perspective, the idea of loading up on 2026 picks and preparing to nail the quarterback selection that is inevitable next offseason. With that said: I would never, ever, ever want to be the team that traded out of the Travis Hunter pick.”

I understand, from the Browns perspective, the idea of loading up on 2026 picks and preparing to nail the quarterback selection that is inevitable next offseason.



With that said: I would never, ever, ever want to be the team that traded out of the Travis Hunter pick. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 25, 2025

Browns Trading Away Travis Hunter For A Couple Mid Round Picks pic.twitter.com/JVdzz55d54 — John Baione (@KINGV0NBURNER) April 25, 2025

Spending all draft week fully expecting to land Travis Hunter only to see your team trade down for a tackle is a special kind of hell only Browns fans know — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 24, 2025

So Andrew Berry said that Travis Hunter was Shohei Ohtani and then traded out of picking him? — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) April 25, 2025

Travis Hunter getting the call saying he doesn’t have to go to Cleveland Ohiopic.twitter.com/jozDFOQACH — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) April 25, 2025

Travis Hunter looks extremely happy to be going somewhere other than Cleveland. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 25, 2025

As Hunter prepares to bring his dual-position skillset to Jacksonville, time will tell whether the Jaguars’ aggressive move or the Browns’ calculated retreat proves wiser. For now, one franchise celebrates landing a transformational talent while the other faces the familiar burden of justifying another controversial draft decision.

With the No. 5 pick, the Browns took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.