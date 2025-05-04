NFL rumors: Insider addresses George Pickens’ future with Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens surfaced in trade rumors during the 2025 NFL Draft, drawing interest from the Dallas Cowboys. WHile a deal didn’t come to fruition, the Cowboys and other clubs reportedly will get another shot at landing Pickens before long.

James Palmer of Bleacher Report recently addressed Pickens’ future in Pittsburgh, explaining that many around the league believe this partnership won’t last beyond the 2025 NFL season.

“George Pickens’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I didn’t see, really sold on a trade happening during the draft. There was a lot of rumors about that and I understand the rumors, because his time in Pittsburgh in a lot of people’s minds is limited, mine included…It has not gone well behind the scenes between George Pickens and the Steelers and everybody involved.” NFL insider James Palmer on George Pickens’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Palmer did note that he and others around the league still believe Pickens could spend the 2025 NFL season in Pittsburgh, but that could be revisited in November at the trade deadline. However, one thing that’s clear to many is that the Steelers are ready to move on from him before the 2026 season.

George Pickens stats (ESPN): 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 15.4 ypr in 2024

Pickens, who turned 24 years old in March, has averaged over 16 yards per reception through three seasons. He’s also totaled over 2,000 receiving yards on just 122 receptions in his last 31 games played. However, volatility has been a significant issue.

Last season, Pickens had seven games under 60 receiving yards and only cleared the 100-yard mark twice. He also produced just 3 touchdowns this past year and ranked 92nd in true catch rate (85.5 percent), per Player Profiler, while placing 102nd in route win rate (37.2 percent).

George Pickens contract (Spotrac): $4.178 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

However, a far bigger issue for the organization has been Pickens’ immaturity on the field and his inability to keep his emotions in check when he’s not getting the football. It influenced the club’s decision to trade a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and then make him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position.

The Steelers seem inclined to keep Pickens for now because he is still a talented No. 2 receiver who can make their offense better next season. With that said, it’s become clear this is likely his last year in Pittsburgh and any further issues could accelerate the timeline to move on from him.