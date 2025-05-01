NFL insider reveals what could be delaying Aaron Rodgers contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

What’s taking Aaron Rodgers so long to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Many thought this contract would have been signed long ago, like in the first few days of free agency, surely by the time the 2025 NFL Draft started, right? Wrong.

Here we are, a week removed from the NFL Draft, and it appears that the Steelers are no closer to learning whether Rodgers will show up in Pittsburgh with his cleats or file retirement papers. The Steelers are surely hoping for the former.

So, what’s taking Rodgers so long? Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer recently addressed the league’s hottest non-Shedeur Sanders story, and he laid out a reason that actually makes a lot of sense.

“He referenced a personal issue within his circle that had slowed the process to this point, and I think we can all respect that—my feeling is some of the narratives out there wouldn’t have been spun the same way if that information was public earlier. Either way, if whatever Rodgers is working through was enough to press pause on his decision-making process, I can see where the Pittsburgh Steelers would tread lightly.



It makes sense, too. If Rodgers signs tomorrow but is still dealing with off-field stuff, and may be unable to show to certain things, a new line of questioning pops up. This way, at least, he can focus on what he needs to, and the team doesn’t have to deal with that line of “Is he here yet?” questioning that he might be on a roster.” SI’s Albert Breer on Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Steelers

Breer goes on to indicate that the Steelers remain confident in their belief that Rodgers will eventually join the team; it’s more of a matter of when, not if. Yet, in the same stroke, if Rodgers doesn’t come to Pittsburgh, Breer also “imagines” the Steelers would then consider trading for Kirk Cousins, who’s set to be Michael Penix’s backup on the Atlanta Falcons.

Ultimately, like the rest of the world, Breer said it would be “pretty surprising” if the Steelers started Week 1 with Mason Rudolph under center.

