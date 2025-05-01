NFL insider reveals what could be delaying Aaron Rodgers contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s taking Aaron Rodgers so long to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Many thought this contract would have been signed long ago, like in the first few days of free agency, surely by the time the 2025 NFL Draft started, right? Wrong.
Here we are, a week removed from the NFL Draft, and it appears that the Steelers are no closer to learning whether Rodgers will show up in Pittsburgh with his cleats or file retirement papers. The Steelers are surely hoping for the former.
So, what’s taking Rodgers so long? Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer recently addressed the league’s hottest non-Shedeur Sanders story, and he laid out a reason that actually makes a lot of sense.
Breer goes on to indicate that the Steelers remain confident in their belief that Rodgers will eventually join the team; it’s more of a matter of when, not if. Yet, in the same stroke, if Rodgers doesn’t come to Pittsburgh, Breer also “imagines” the Steelers would then consider trading for Kirk Cousins, who’s set to be Michael Penix’s backup on the Atlanta Falcons.
Ultimately, like the rest of the world, Breer said it would be “pretty surprising” if the Steelers started Week 1 with Mason Rudolph under center.
