NFL rumors: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers pursued trade for star WR this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both made moves this offseason to overhaul their offenses, headlined by the Steelers acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf. Before that deal went down, the Browns and Steelers reportedly went after the same pass-catcher.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Pittsburgh and Cleveland both reached out to the New Orleans Saints regarding the availability of wide receiver Chris Olave. Those inquiries were immediately rebuffed and New Orleans picked up Olave’s fifth-year option for the 2026 NFL season.

Chris Olave stats (ESPN): 32 receptions, 400 receiving yards, 1 touchdown in 8 games

Olave, who turns 25 in June, missed a majority of last season after suffering two concussions. Since entering the league as the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Olave has four documented concussions and a fifth dating back to his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Browns have experience dealing with players who have a history of concussions. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has six documented concussions during his NFL career, but he’s expressed no interest in retiring.

Chris Olave contract (Spotrac): $5.131 million cap hit in 2025, $15.493 million salary in 2026

Pittsburgh likely inquired on Olave first before acquiring Metcalf and the Saints’ rejection further shuts down any possibility of the team pursuing him even after the George Pickens trade.

Before the 2024 campaign, Olave had consecutive seasons with 70-plus receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards to begin his career. He is eligible for NFL free agency in 2027, though the Saints would have the right to apply the franchise tag on him.

Even with his history of concussions, Olave is viewed as an extension candidate and a foundation piece of Kellen Moore’s offense moving forward. With New Orleans likely looking to find a franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, having Olave long-term likely remains the team’s plan.