Cleveland Browns trash Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL schedule release

It’s time for the annual NFL schedule release, where all 32 franchises learn when and where they’ll be playing their 17 regular season games for the 2025-25 NFL season. Some teams, like the Cleveland Browns, can’t resist having a bit of fun with their schedule reveals, and this year is no different.

While the full NFL schedule won’t be revealed until 7 p.m. ET, the Browns’ social media team is ahead of the game. Not only did the Browns already unveil who and when they’ll be playing each team, they also posted a corresponding meme to pair along with their scheduled opponent.

To no surprise, the Browns took a shot at their AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers by essentially calling the franchise a dumpster fire made of steel.

As if there wasn’t already enough bad blood between these two longtime rivals, the Browns just spiced things up a bit more. It’s an interesting decision for a team that many projects to be worse than the Steelers.

Then again, unless Aaron Rodgers goes to Pittsburgh, the Steelers could very well fall flat on their faces next season, and then everyone in Cleveland really will be laughing.

