NFL insider sheds new light on competition for Cleveland Browns starting QB job

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have the most fascinating quarterback situation in the NFL right now, with Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett all competing for snaps with the first-team offense. However, it’s largely been believed that the starting job will come down to Pickett and Flacco.

Now, NFL reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the more he looks into the situation, the more ‘wide open’ it appears the Browns’ starting quarterback battle will be.

Related: Insider explains thinking behind Cleveland Browns’ 4 QB strategy

It’s partially tied into what Cleveland’s head coach Kevin Stefanski has said in recent days. While Flacco will receive the first step when organized team activities begin, it doesn’t have much impact on the competition. This is going to be a legitimate four-quarterback competition.

All four quarterbacks have something slightly in their favor. Flacco has already played in Stefanski’s system, posting a 90.2 QB rating and 13-8 TD-INT ratio across five games in 2023. Meanwhile, Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett and told him he would get a fair shot at competing for the starting job.

Both rookie quarterbacks also stand a legitimate shot in this battle, especially Gabriel. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently that the Browns were stunned by how little the general public seemed to know about their interest in Gabriel. The third-round pick ‘absolutely aced the predraft process’, according to Breer and impressed during rookie minicamp.

Related: Why the Cleveland Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel before Shedeur Sanders

While Sanders fell to the fifth round, he showed up to practice in his first week and showed the approach and maturity that were well-received. He was never viewed as one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but teams still viewed him as a legitimate Day 2 prospect with some starting-caliber skills that could translate to early success.

As a result, all four quarterbacks will receive opportunities during OTAs and training camp to prove why they should be the starter in Week 1. While the door seems open to either Pickett or Flacco being traded in August, that would still leave three quarterbacks each having a viable shot to start in Week 1. It also signals that even if they don’t win the competition, Gabriel and Sanders could both see the field in 2025.

Related: Shedeur Sanders had outlier predraft experience with the Browns