The internet is laughing at Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham after viral clips emerge

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with an urgent need to find a new starting quarterback. They instead landed Mason Graha after trading down to the fifth overall pick, picking up a 2026 first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the process.

Apparently, their internal needs didn’t match outside perception, with Cleveland opting to select four other players before targeting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Yet, the Browns are thrilled with landing potentially the draft’s best defensive lineman, and he recently got to work by participating in Cleveland’s rookie minicamp.

But it didn’t take long for the internet to poke fun at the Browns’ newest rookie after a few less-than-inspiring clips emerged online.

A look at #Browns DT Mason Graham at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/HrM8DRJuUf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 10, 2025

Yes, there are also clips going around showing Graham puking during rookie minicamp. Some are questioning whether the former Michigan superstar is in peak physical shape, yet this could simply be a case of Graham being sick, dealing with food poisoning, or something else that has nothing to do with his game shape.

#Browns No. 5 pick Mason Graham vomited during 11 on 11s on Day 2 of rookie minicamp and ran off the field. He had to rinse off his helmet. Photo by Joshua Gunter of Clevelanddotcom: pic.twitter.com/6rjkIoZKVe — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025

In fact, head coach Kevin Stefanski even joked that perhaps Graham simply ate too many hot wings, as if that was the reason he puked his lunch out on the field.

5th overall pick Mason Graham vomitted and left practice to clean his helmet during 11 on 11s at #Browns rookie mini-camp.



There’s been speculation about the kind of shape Graham is in.



HC Stefanski joked around that Mason ate too many wings because the team food is too good. pic.twitter.com/6dKBk5lO5R — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 11, 2025

Other possible factors are simply due to the heat of the summer as players do their best to stay hydrated while giving it their all.

Ultimately, fans shouldn’t be concerned about Graham at all, especially not this early in what projects to be a very long and successful NFL career.

