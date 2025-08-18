The Washington Commanders had one of the best NFL offenses last season and made even more improvements to it this offseason. However, just a few weeks shy of finalizing their 53-man roster, it appears starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. might not be on it.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Sunday that the Commanders “have been shopping” Robinson around the league. It’s not known if any deal is imminent, but the former third-round pick now seems to be on the outs in Washington.

Robinson led all Commanders running backs in rushing yards (799), first downs (47), and touchdowns (eight) last season. However, it was a tale of two halves. In the first seven games of the season, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and 65.9 yards per game with six touchdowns. In his final seven games, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and 48.3 rushing yards per game.

This summer, beat writers have suggested that Robinson could lose touches to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Taken with the 245th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the rookie has been a standout this summer.

With the Commanders seemingly ready to make a change in their backfield, let’s examine some potential trade destnations for Robinson.

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

With all respect to Brian Robinson Jr, he isn’t the caliber of running back that the Commanders should have any hesitation about trading to a division rival. For the Dallas Cowboys. Neither Miles Sanders nor Javonte Williams has done much in Cowboys training camp or preseason games to suggest they can be relied upon. Robinson has also been an outright better player over the last two seasons. It would be a low-cost addition that could improve the Cowboys’ run game.

Related: Game-by-Game Dallas Cowboys Predictions 2025

Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

News surfaced over the weekend that Joe Mixon’s injury absence could stretch into the regular season. With Nick Chubb clearly not the same player he used to be and Dameon Pierce struggling to separate himself from Chubb in the competition, depth feels necessary. Robinson Jr. could be acquired as a short-term starter for Houston, allowing the team to gradually ease Mixon back.

Read More: Worst NFL Offensive Lines 2025, including the Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers running backs are already getting hurt, and the regular season hasn’t even kicked off. Patrick Taylor (shoulder) is out for multiple weeks, and Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) is out for a similar period. This has forced San Francisco to pick up the likes of Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Jeff Wilson from NFL free agency. Robinson is a better running back than both. Plus, he could be a nice backup behind Christian McCaffrey and a healthy Guerendo, while offering a contrasting style.

Read More: Worst NFL Contracts 2025, including a 49ers’ Deal

Tennessee Titans

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second week of August. Not only does that jeopardize his availability for Week 1, but it’s the type of injury that could linger and impact his effectiveness. Tony Pollard is still in town, but the Titans coaching staff has made it clear they don’t view him as a featured back. It should only cost a Day 3 pick to acquire Robinson Jr., and he’d provide a reliable ball-carrier for Tennessee.

Read More: Most Underrated NFL Players 2025, including Commanders’ Player