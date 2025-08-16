The Houston Texans came into NFL training camp hopeful that running back Joe Mixon would return at some point this summer. Just weeks out from the regular-season opener, Houston could have a problem on its hands.

NBC Sports Houston‘s Aaron Wilson reports that Mixon’s recovery from a “lingering foot-ankle injury” has now jeopardized his status for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Houston is still hoping he can play, but it is “not considered a lock” and the team will be cautious moving forward with the recovery plan.

Joe Mixon stats (ESPN): 1,016 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 4.1 yards per carry, 52 receptions, 309 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown in 14 games last season

Mixon, entering his age-29 season, proved crucial for the Texans’ backfield last season. He accounted for 56.5 percent of the team’s carries and 53.2 percent of the club’s rushing yards despite missing three games. Houston had enough confidence in him coming into the season that it planned to roll with Dameon Pierce as the No. 2 back until Mixon’s absence lingered.

It’s also worth noting, per Wilson, that the Texans will be careful in “managing” Mixon’s recovery and the Pro Bowl running back won’t be rushed back onto the field. It creates a very real possibility that he won’t be active for Week 1.

In Houston’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Pierce and fellow backup running back Nick Chubb didn’t play. Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley recently praised Pierce as a “physical, violent runner,” and he has outperformed Chubb during training camp.

Pierce currently seems like the favorite to be the Texans’ starting running back in Week 1 if Mixon can’t play. During Saturday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Pierce didn’t play. Chubb received six touches, finishing with 29 scrimmage yards and averaging five yards per carry.