Even though preseason performances can not be measured in the same light as the regular season, teams still puit a lot of weight in how players react to live game scenarios. While there’s only been one week of NFL preseason action so far, it’s time to take a look at who’s stock is up and who’s is down early on.

Stock Up

Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Bryce Young

After two rollercoaster seasons, is this the year Bryce Young finally puts it all together? Finally armed with some weapons, Young completed 4 of 6 passes for 56 yards and a quick touchdown in Week 1. Can he continue building momentum before the season starts?

Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have a good problem on their hands after fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders lit it up in his preseason debut. It’s hard to suggest his stock is anywhere but improved since becoming the 144th overall pick.

Jaxson Dart

He doesn’t appear to have a shot at winning the New York Giants’ starting QB job, but Jaxson Dart is doing everything in his power to give coaches second thoughts once Russell Wilson starts to struggle. The early returns on Dart will have the fanbase in his corner, which places Wilson in a very dangerous spot.

Cam Ward

Even though he’s not getting the typical fanfare of a No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward is boosting his stock while operating from the shadows. He’s been every bit as advertised so far, and he showed that the NFL wasn’t too big for him with a quick touchdown drive in the preseason.

Tetairoa McMillan

Some wondered if Tetairoa McMillan would be too slow to beat NFL defenders in 1-on-1 situations. While he’s far from a speed demon, T-Mac has shown that he has no trouble getting open and even has built an early connection with his QB. McMillan could be looking at a big role as a rook.

Tyler Warren

The Indianapolis Colts have desperately needed a difference-making tight end. They just found one in Tyler Warren who looks like an all-out weapon. He may very well lead this team in targets, yards, and touchdowns.

Austin Booker

While it’s just the preseason, getting three sacks in one game is impressive at any level. He may not be slated for a starting role, but Austin Booker, a 2024 fifth-round pick, certainly earned a few more snaps with his Week 1 preseason performance.

TreVeyon Henderson

Not many players can say they scored a touchdown the very first time they touched the ball in the NFL. TreVeyon Henderson can, thanks to his 100-yard kick return touchdown this past weekend. Plays like that will certainly earn him more opportunities on special teams and with the starting offense.

Related: 5 Most Exciting Rookie Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1

Ollie Gordon

The Miami Dolphins’ offense struggled as a whole, but sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon performed well. Not only did he lead the Dolphins with 33 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry), he also caught a pass and took it for 39 yards. Can he contribute on gameday in a crowded rotation? He’s looked good so far.

Cam Little

Drilling a 70-yard field goal? Yeah that should be enough for Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little to see his average draft position rise in fantasy football leagues. After all, if Little made his 70-yarder in the regular season, it would have set a new record for the longest field goal kick in NFL hsitory.

Related: 17 Longest Field Goals in NFL History, Including Super Bowls

Stock Down

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded two first-round picks so they could secure the rights to Travis Hunter. A potential two-way superstar, he didn’t get a chance to strut his stuff this weekend. With so many doubts about Hunter’s ability to have sustained success on both sides of the ball, his stock is pointing down until he proves otherwise.

Ashton Jeanty

Finishing with a grand total of negative one yard isn’t what anyone in Vegas had in mind for Ashton Jeanty’s debut. Sure, why not save his talents for the regular season when the games count, but we’re still waiiting to see how electrifying he can be in the NFL, so his stock isn’t pointed up.

Quinn Ewers

Training camp practices delivered positive reports about Quinn Ewers potentially being the steal of the draft. No one is saying that after his preseason debut where Ewers completed just 5 of 18 passes for 91 yards while taking two sacks and losing two fumbles. Needless to say, his stock is way down.

Related: 5 Tyreek Hill Trade Landing Spots After Latest Miami Dolphins Rumors

Russell Wilson

While Russell Wilson came in and did his job, so did the first-round rookie lurking over his shoulders. If the Giants struggle early on, fans won’t hesitate to call for Jaxson Dart to take over, which is not a good development for the 36-year-old starter on a one-year deal.

New Orleans Saints WR/TE

New Orleans Saints receivers and tight ends have to be a bit concerned about who will be throwing them the ball and whether they can do so with efficiency. Players rely on building chemistry so they can play without slowing down to think about what their teammates are doing. Yet, the Saints’ QB competition doesn’t look like it will bear fruit any time soon, which should be a concern for Saints pass-catchers this season.