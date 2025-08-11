After all 32 teams saw action from Thursday to Sunday, Week 1 of the NFL preseason is complete. Before we look forward to Week 2, when more starters should see an increase in snaps, it’s time to look at what transpired in Week 1.

Now, it’s time to reflect on some of the most exciting performances from opening weekend, which features a quintet of rookies.

Baltimore Ravens’ LaJohntay Wester’s Punt Return TD

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens know how quickly a big play on special teams can impact the outcome of a game. They may have just found their next gamechanging weapon in the form of sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester who had an electrifying 89-yard punt return touchdown in his NFL debut. Wester may have sealed his fate on the Ravens’ roster with just one play, but his presence should have Ravens fans excited for the season ahead.

New England Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson’s Vision

TreVeyon Henderson erased any possible doubts as to whether the NFL would be too big or too quick for the former Ohio State star. Henderson’s claim to fame will likely be as a running back but he got a chance to show off his vision with an incredible 100-yard kick return touchdown the very first time he took the field. If anything, it shows that the Patriots just need to find ways to get their rookie rusher the ball, no matter what it takes.

Cam Ward’s Unofficial Debut

While he hasn’t gotten as much coverage as fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders, first overall pick Cam Ward has quietly checked off all the boxes while flying under the radar. Yet, in his first preseason game, the ball was jumping out of his hand into the arms of Tennessee Titans receivers.

Ward completed 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards, leading a 65-yard touchdown drive in the process. Seeing his early connection with Calvin Ridley should have Titans fans excited about what Brian Calllahan’s offense can do with a dual-threat weapon at QB.

Jaxson Dart Turns Up The Heat in New York

The New York Giants have already named Russell Wilson the starting quarterback, but based on the way he played, no one told Jaxson Dart the competition was over. The Giants’ first-round rookie completed 12-of-19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while adding another 24 yards as a rusher. While Dart won’t open as the starter, Wilson’s leash just got a few links shorter.

Shedeur Sanders Makes Waves in Cleveland

Last, but certainly not least, it would be impossible to ignore the impressive starting debut by Shedeur Sanders, who completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Cleveland Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason, and they invested the least in the fifth-round rookie. But after that performance, there’s no way he’ll be able to sneak onto the practice squad.

Sanders excelled despite not receiving any first-team reps in training camp. Which makes us wonder, what could he do if the team was all-in on him developing chemistry with his receivers? If nothing else, Sanders just earned himself a few brownie points in the locker room and with the coaching staff for performing much better than a 144th overall pick should.

