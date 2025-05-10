NFL insider reveals issue that led to Washington Commanders’ Day 2 pick falling in NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders received significant praise for their haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, with general manager Adam Peters making the most of very limited draft capital. However, one draft-day steal by Washington reportedly happened due to concerns other teams had with the player.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler writes that teams discovered a back injury during the pre-draft process for Trey Amos. While it wasn’t a ‘major red flag’ for some clubs, it was enough to push a potential first-round talent down to the 61st overall pick.

Related: Washington Commanders named top fit for EDGE in NFL free agency

It’s worth noting, per Fowler, that those close to Amos and the Commanders’ front office ‘did not seem overly concerned’ by the back injury. Importantly, it is also not expected to threaten his availability for the 2025 NFL season or his readiness for the summer.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Amos impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a strong 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) and a 10’6′ broad jump. The 195-pound defensive back also boasts an outstanding wingspan and he plays with a physicality that the Commanders’ coaching staff loves.

Related: Washington Commanders insider forecasts big trade

Cornerback Will Johnson, viewed by some as a top-15 prospect, also fell to Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft due to a knee injury. While his is bad enough that teams were concerned he might not even play long enough to earn a second multi-year contract, those same concerns don’t exist for Amos.

However, it is clearly something the Commanders’ organization will need to keep an eye on moving forward. Back injuries can linger and if Amos’ medical issue does cause him to be sidelined at any point during the regular season, it would significantly impact Washington’s depth at cornerback.

Read More: NFL power rankings, find out where the Washington Commanders placed