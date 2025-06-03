Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have set timeline for T.J. Watt contract extension

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has been sitting out of organized team activities as he awaits an extension that will make him one of the highest-paid NFL players ever. While negotiations aren’t being rushed, the organization reportedly has a timeline for a deal to be reached.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers expect a contract extension to be in place before Week 1. The two sides remain in negotiations and the front office seems to have confidence that Watt will be signed to a long-term deal by September.

T.J. Watt stats: 27 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Notably, per Dulac, one holdup in the negotiations could be the length of the contract. Watt turns 31 years old in October and the franchise would understandably want to avoid a deal that pays him a lot of guaranteed money into his mid-30s. Pittsburgh avoided just that with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, signing the 27-year-old to an extension that ends before his age-33 season.

Negotiations between the two sides haven’t come without some anxious moments. In April, Watt posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Steelers’ uniform as he walked off the field and signaled farewell to the fans. Watt’s brother also made it clear that the perennial All-Pro pass rusher won’t give the team any discount.

Considering the contract Watt’s peer Myles Garrett received – $160 million over four years with $123.5 million guaranteed – any deal from Pittsburgh will need to start at $40 million annually. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year might also want to beat the total Garrett is receiving in the first three years of his deal, $100 million, which would make Watt the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL.

T.J. Watt contract (Spotrac): $30.418 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

While Watt is a free agent at the end of the 2025 NFL season, there’s no reason to believe that Pittsburgh is in any danger of losing him next offseason. A contract extension is likely to be signed this summer, all but ensuring that Watt spends his entire Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh.

