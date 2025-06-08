Insider sheds light on New York Giants starting QB competition, how practice reps are split

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason through the additions of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. While it’s early in the battle, there is evidently a clear leader to be the Giants starting quarterback in 2025.

According to ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan, it’s been pretty clear thus far during Giants’ OTAs that Wilson is ‘the guy’ at quarterback and the clear leader to start for the team in Week 1. Not only is Wilson being treated as the No. 1 quarterback by the coaching staff, but the receiving corps also views him that way.

What’s happening behind Wilson might be the most interesting. Dan Duggan of The Athletic wrote that Wilson ‘exclusively’ worked with the first-team offense. Behind him, Dart handled ‘the majority’ of second-team reps with Winston largely working with the third-team offense.

As it stands, New York doesn’t have much invested financially in the veteran quarterbacks. Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, which equates to backup quarterback money in the modern NFL. Meanwhile, Winston received a two-year contract worth $4 million annually.

Ideally, the Giants might prefer for Dart to spend his rookie season learning from the bench as Wilson’s backup. While some viewed him as a first-round talent, including New York, many teams believed Dart needed at least a full year of development before he could become a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

As it stands, Dart is poised to be the second quarterback on the Giants’ depth chart in Week 1 with Wilson taking the field as the starter. It creates a scenario where Wilson can largely focus on preparing for opponents, while Winston can serve as the mentor to Dart.