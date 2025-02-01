6 Potential Kicker Options For Baltimore Ravens Amid Justin Tucker Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The ageless Nick Folk still remains one of the most reliable kickers in the game today. The 40-year-old led the NFL in field-goal percentage (95.5%) for the second straight year, connecting on 21 of 22 kicks with the Tennessee Titans. He also made all six field-goal attempts of 50 yards or longer, with his longest coming from 56 yards.

Matt Prater is another kicker who seems to defy age. He was limited to just four games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 due to meniscus surgery, but before he went down, he was perfect on six attempts, including a 57-yarder. Over his 18-season career, he has converted three field goals of 62 yards or longer.

Super Bowl 59 will likely be Jake Elliott's last game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being one of the best kickers in franchise history, Elliott has struggled in 2024, converting just 28 of 36 attempts and missing six of seven tries from 50 yards or longer. If the Eagles release Elliott, he could be a strong bounce-back candidate for 2025.

Andres Borregales, kicker for the Miami Hurricanes, is Mel Kiper's top-ranked kicker/punter in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at Miami, Borregales is the school's all-time leading scorer with 405 points. During his college career, he converted 74 of 86 field-goal attempts, with his longest coming from 56 yards. He was nearly perfect on extra points, making 183 of 184 attempts.

Ryan Fitzgerald from Florida State ranks as Mel Kiper's third-best kicker/punter. Fitzgerald was perfect on field-goal attempts in 2024, converting all 13 tries while maintaining a perfect record on extra points. His career-long stands at 59 yards.

