New York Jets reportedly could target specific position in NFL free agency

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are a team in transition, with a new front office and coaching staff that will be leading a younger roster in the 2025 NFL season. With plenty of youth on the roster and several voids at a few positions, it appears NFL free agency could be the answer to address both.

Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York writes that the Jets’ secondary, especially at safety, could be a point of focus for the Jets’ front office in NFL free agency this summer. It would be adding to a room that already has newcomer Andre Cisco, who is coming off a down year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related: New York Jets could incorporate tush push in 2025

Atop the Jets depth chart right now at safety are Cisco and Tony Adams. However, Adams is entering a prove-it year with a new regime that has no ties to him and there isn’t proven or quality depth behind him. New York also has rookies Malachi Moore (130th overall pick) and Dean Clark, along with second-year players Jarius Monroe and Jaylin Simpson on the roster.

Severely lacking experience at the position and thin on quality depth, NFL free agency does offer some options. Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer and Quandre Diggs all bring at least 9 years of playing experience. It’s worth noting that Simmons worked for the Denver Broncos as an area scout when they drafted Simmons.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025, see where Jets land

New York could even pursue a reunion with Jordan Whitehead, who played with the franchise from 2020-’23. Chuck Clark, John Johnson and Vonn Bell are also veteran options available right now.

For now, safety appears to be the primary position that the Jets are likeliest to make a major addition through NFL free agency. However, it’s possible the club will add more depth at other positions but they would face longer odds of contributing in 2025.

Related: NFL defense rankings, find out where Jets’ defense ranks