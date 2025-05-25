New York Jets could be incorporating the tush push in 2025

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When you’re a team like the New York Jets, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010, it’s probably time to try something different. Well, after last season’s 5-15 record, the Jets are trying something different, starting fresh with a new general manager, head coach, and starting quarterback.

Naturally, those personnel changes will lead to some new looks on the field. It could even lead to the Jets utilizing the controversial tush-push play, which was recently on the verge of being banned altogether.

Yet, as ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out, the Jets are sort of built to run it, considering Justin Fields has attempted a total of 12 tush push QB sneaks in his NFL career, and 11 of them picked up a first down. While that may not seem like a large sample size, only Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen have attempted the play more than Fields has.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the Jets were one of just 10 teams to vote against banning the tush push at the NFL’s owner meetings in Minneapolis. With Fields on board, it sure appears like the Jets are prepared to take advantage of his sturdy, 6-foot=3, 227-pound frame in short-yardage situations, just like the Eagles did on their way to winning a Super Bowl.

