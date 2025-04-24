New York Jets may execute trade involving star player during NFL Draft

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

New York Jets rumors are heating up ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the sixth overall pick in the first round. Will the Jets draft an offensive tackle, like Missouri’s Armand Membou to shore up the right side of the line? Would Penn State’s star tight end Tyler Warren be in play? What about Boise State’s superstar running back Ashton Jeanty?

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, there’s now a stronger belief that the Jets could trade their starting running back Breece Hall during the NFL Draft.

“Notebook: League source tells me they’ve heard about the potential* availability of Jets RB Breece Hall ‘within the last week and a half.'” Josina Anderson on New York Jets

Hall has flashed star talent in the NFL, though a torn ACL in his rookie season certainly slowed his momentum. Still, Hall will still be just 24 this season and since that crucial knee injury, he’s bounced back with 1,589 yards from scrimmage in 2023 and another 1,359 yards in 2024. Plus, a team with a better offensive line and more consistent scoring attack may be able to maximize Hall’s potential. Though, if the Jets do decide to move away from Hall, would Jeanty suddenly be in play at six? First, he’d have to be available, which is no guarantee. Otherwise, the Jets still have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to rely on, though like Jeanty, neither are proven starters yet. With Hall entering the final year of his rookie contract, a trade could certainly be in play for the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

