New York Giants reportedly divided on taking top QB prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants solved their short-term quarterback issues for the 2025 season by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. However, the franchise is still looking for a long-term starter in the 2025 NFL Draft and that’s become even more complicated with the organization split on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

According to ESPN NFL insiders Peter Schrager and Adam Schefter, there might not even be consensus within the Giants organization on Sanders. Many around the league think team officials are split on the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. That matters even more because Sanders’ camp reportedly wants full support from the franchise that drafts him.

“Yet there still might not be consensus within the building about whether to draft him. There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others. Per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the New York Giants’ stance on Shedeur Sanders

Schefter isn’t even the only one suggesting the Giants’ front office is split on Sanders. On The McShay Show, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay shared that some within the Giants’ organization are pushing to make Sanders the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

The split on Sanders within a franchise isn’t surprising considering how divided the entire league is on him. Some talent evaluators believe he is the second-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, with poise and accuracy that should make him a top-five pick. Meanwhile, some teams don’t even believe he is worth a first-round pick, nor is he viewed as the second-best passer in this class.

Complicating matters further for the Giants is that even some proponents of Sanders believe his lesser arm strength and velocity make him a bad fit playing outdoors, especially in a division where he’ll have to routinely play in difficult weather conditions. For now, it seems likely that the Giants will use the third pick on edge rusher Abdul Carter, but there is a chance they trade up into the end of Round 1 if Sanders is still available.

