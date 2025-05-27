New York Giants coach will use Jaxson Dart to save his job? Insider explains why strategy is very possible

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A New York Giants insider believes that if head coach Brian Daboll fears his job is on the line during next season, he will actually turn to rookie Jaxson Dart to try and hold on to his spot.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been on the hot seat for over a year. That’s what comes with a big dip in production and rumblings of poor relationships with players and staff. The 2025 season is very much a make-or-break season for the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator. If he can’t prove there is upside with him leading the roster, he will be handed his walking papers.

One would assume that would force Daboll to lean on his two veteran quarterbacks — Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. However, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes believes the coach sees the rookie as his backup plan if things start spiraling out of control next season.

“The play of Wilson and Winston won’t bring him back in 2026. What will: His hand-picked quarterback showing signs he can be a franchise signal-caller,” Hughes wrote.

When could Jaxson Dart start for the New York Giants during the regular season?

Hughes admits the overall hope inside the organization is that they never have to turn to Dart this season. However, it is a distinct possibility. Especially if the rumors of Winston possibly getting traded in the next few months become a reality.

So, if the team decides to inject the rookie into the starting lineup, when could that happen? The Giants insider believes Week 10 against the Chicago Bears would be an early possibility. But he points to Week 15 against the Washington Commanders as the preferred internal timeline for his first start in the NFL.

However, Hughes also suggests that if Daboll feels he is in trouble and could be ousted before the season finishes, he could turn to his QB project even before Week 10. New York is 9-25 over the last two seasons. While the franchise does not like to fire head coaches during the season, they could make an exception if they get off to another awful start.

